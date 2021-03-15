27 Gym Bag Essentials You Should Have

There are gym bag essentials you could have with you before you go workout. In order to always be prepared before and after your exercise, you can prepare your gym bag in advance so you can just grab it and go. So here's a gym bag checklist to make your life easier every week.

What to pack in a gym bag:



1. Sweatpants or leggings

2. Cotton t-shirt or any workout top

3. Two towels; a mini sweat towel and shower towel

4. Gym shoes

5. Socks

6. Your phone for music

7. Earphones

8. Water bottle

9. Deodorant

10. Hair tie

11. Headband

12. A tote to put in your wet clothes

13. Flip Flops

14. Shampoo and conditioner

15. Loofah

16. Shower gel

17. Hair comb/Hair brush

18. Hair oil and/or leave in conditioner

19. Protein Bar

20. A smart watch, or you could just keep it on!

21. Power Bank

22. Yoga Mat

23. Lip balm

24. Sanitizer spray

25. Face wash

26. A makeup bag if you're going out after.

27. Perfume.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lakiactive