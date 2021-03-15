March 15, 2021 02:00 PM | by Heba Abohemed
27 Gym Bag Essentials You Should Have
There are gym bag essentials you could have with you before you go workout. In order to always be prepared before and after your exercise, you can prepare your gym bag in advance so you can just grab it and go. So here's a gym bag checklist to make your life easier every week.
How Does Our Body Change After 40?
What to pack in a gym bag:
What to Eat After Your Workout to Gain Muscles or Lose Weight
1. Sweatpants or leggings
2. Cotton t-shirt or any workout top
3. Two towels; a mini sweat towel and shower towel
4. Gym shoes
5. Socks
6. Your phone for music
How Does the Body Change After You Start Having Sex?
7. Earphones
8. Water bottle
9. Deodorant
10. Hair tie
11. Headband
12. A tote to put in your wet clothes
13. Flip Flops
9 Benefits of Grape Juice and How to Make It Easily at Home
14. Shampoo and conditioner
15. Loofah
16. Shower gel
17. Hair comb/Hair brush
18. Hair oil and/or leave in conditioner
19. Protein Bar
20. A smart watch, or you could just keep it on!
With these Three Simple Exercises You'll Get a Killer Butt
21. Power Bank
22. Yoga Mat
23. Lip balm
24. Sanitizer spray
25. Face wash
26. A makeup bag if you're going out after.
What Are the Stages of Losing Weight When You're on a Diet?
27. Perfume.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @lakiactive
Love yourself enough to live a healthy lifestyle! Check out our Health & Fitness section here.