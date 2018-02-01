3 Recipes Using Lemon to Help You Get Rid of Headache and Sinus Pain

Lemon is incredibly beneficial to the human body because it contains a lot of vitamins that are not only nutritious to the body, but they also treat a lot of health issues like colds, sinus, headaches and even period pain.

And in the next few lines, I’ll share with you more than one recipe to use lemon to treat headaches and sinus.

1. Lemon recipe to treat headaches:

Drinking one cup of lemon mixed with a pinch of ginger reduces tension and anxiety, which are one of the main reasons why you get a headache. This mixture is also a great digestive aid since lemon also reduces gas, which is another reason why you can get a headache.

2. Another lemon recipe to treat headaches:

In a blender, add two whole lemons and add a little bit of water to make a clay. And then take that clay and spread it on your forehead, this way, the lemon’s smell will help soothe your tension and your headache pain.

3. Lemon recipe to treat sinus:

Squeeze one lemon into one cup of hot water, and then wait until the water cools down a little bit and then add one tbsp of honey and a drop or two of apple cider vinegar. Drink it three times a day. Also, don’t forget to inhale steam to open up your nostrils to ease the sinus pain and to breath better.

N.B: Ginger can be dangerous for people who suffer from high blood pressure.

As for people who have a normal blood pressure are also advised not to consume a lot of it.