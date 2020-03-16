You Don't Need a Trainer If You've Got One of These Apps on Your Phone
Taking up the decision to start working out is not easy. What makes it even harder is having to worry about subscribing to a gym, taking up classes, getting out of your house and driving and on top of all that, finding time for it in your busy schedule. If you're struggling with some or all of the above, you might want to thanks technology and home exercises.
If don't want to leave the house or you're stuck at home, home exercises and home workouts are definitely the way to go. There are actually a lot of easy at home workouts that you can find and these apps below are some of the most popular fitness apps that will make getting up from the coach a little more approachable.
1
Asana Rebel
This app is not just for general fitness, but also Yoga. It personalises home workouts according to your health, goals and physic. You can choose the preferred intensity and duration. It also has home exercise tutorials with updates when there are new ones. The visuals are amazing and appealing. The tutorials are easy to follow and you can change the music to help you get zen. Also, there's a calendar to help you track your progress.
2
Fitness
This one has a couple of interesting features, besides the customized guided workouts, it also tracks your water intake through their Aqua Balance feature. There's also fitness tips and a graph of your progress and how much you've exercised in a day.
3
Nike + Run Club
A great app for tracking running and helps you train to be a better runner. You can share your achievements with friends and people who use the app. It also allows you to sync your music with the app.
4
SWORKIT
This one allows you create a plan for yourself depending on your current skills and what you want to achieve. You get to also pick if you want yoga, stretches or cardio. It rates each workout or pose with levels of difficulty, stance, impact and focus areas. There's also a visual guide and timer. You can custom make a daily workout for yourself with your picks of poses and workouts.
5
30 Day Challenge
These are a series of apps depending on the body part you want to target. There's an app for 30 day abs workout, 30 day arms workout or 30 day pushups etc... The best thing about this app is that the exercises are literally 'quick and painful' But you endure the pain because of how quickly it ends. It increases the reps gradually to warm your body up day after day. It also has text instructions and a small animated visual guide.
