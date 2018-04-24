9 Things Brides Should Do After Having Sex for the First Time!

Dear brides-to-be, we know that you can’t stop thinking about having sex for the first time, because, it’s both worrying and exciting! So, take a deep breath, stop overthinking, and read the following lines carefully in order to enjoy this with your husband to the maximum.

Most brides worry about having sex for the first time and forget about how important it is to pamper their vagina after. Part of enjoying sex is to have a healthy vagina, and the more you’re careful with it at this very sensitive stage, the better it is for you. So, this is what you need to do.

1. Prep your vagina before having sex for the first time:

Let’s go through this quickly because it’s important. You need to wash your vagina with lukewarm water before sex, and you should never use neither soap nor vaginal wash ever, because, they’re very irritating to the area. You should use a lubricant, and you and your husband should take your time with foreplay for you to relax, and to be ready for intercourse.

2. Visit a gynecologist before your wedding:

Well, we should all make it a habit to visit the gynecologist regularly for quick check-ups. He’ll check on your reproductive system general health, he’ll give you the right medication for your body in case you get a vaginal infection, irritation or inflammation during your honeymoon, and he’ll tell you everything you need to know about contraceptives.

3. Get a warm bath after having sex for the first time:

It’s your honeymoon, so, there’s no better time for a warm, not hot, baths than this time! Fill your bathtub with only warm water, get in there and relax. The warm water will help you relax and it will gently cleanse your vagina.

4. Use an anti-irritation cream:

Ask your gynecologist to prescribe you a cream that can ease the pain after having sex for the first time, and that will prevent any kind of irritation during your honeymoon.

5. Use soft cotton towels:

As you can see, you have to be very gentle to this area at this very sensitive time, so, if you’re used to using regular toilet paper after peeing, you should switch to soft cotton towels, to avoid irritation and dryness.

6. We know how important sexy lingerie is at this point, but please don’t forget about cotton underwear:

If you ask your husband, he’ll tell you that sexy lingerie is wasted money, it will only last for 5 minutes on. So, instead, invest in nice cotton panties, they’ll feel very soft and gentle to your vagina after having sex for the first time.

7. In case of distress, use ice:

Ice is a great natural way to numb any kind of pain, so, if you feel pain down there after having sex for the first time, then put some ice inside a cotton cloth, and just hold it between your legs. We also suggest that you be wearing your cotton underpants to protect your skin from the ice, it can burn your skin. Leave it there for 15 minutes, and you'll feel better.

8. Stay away from the pool:

Most couples prefer pools during their honeymoon for privacy, but pools can be very harmful, irritating, and a very good place to catch an infection after having sex for the first time. So, if you want, you can go swimming in the sea, a safer and more hygienic option for you.

9. Ask your husband to make sure that his private parts are clean before intercourse:

Yes, this is very important for you not to catch any infection, your vagina is very sensitive right now, and you want to keep it as good as possible.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @jannid