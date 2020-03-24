10 Immunity Boosting Foods That Your Kids Will Actually Love

We talked before about how to increase your immunity, but today we're focusing on children's immunity. As you know, children are more vulnerable to getting sick because their immune system isn't the strongest yet, so they often get colds and infections. With the coronavirus going around, we want to protect our children as much as possible by feeding them immunity booting foods that kids will actually love.

We're also showing you how to teach kids to wash their hands properly to ensure their safety from germs.

So let's talk about some delicious immunity boosting foods for kids:

1. Strawberry Yogurt













The probiotics in yogurt stimulate the immune system to work efficiently, but it must be unsweetened. Sugar does the opposite and can weaken the body's immunity. To add even more benefit to it, you can mix in some yummy fruits, like strawberries or berries. That way you've doubled the nutritional value and your child will love it.



2. Oatmeal with Nuts









Oats contain beta-glucans, which is a fiber component that stimulates killer cells, which fight bacteria and viruses. You can make them oatmeal with almond butter, fruits and nuts. Also, Almonds contain proteins, fiber, potassium and healthy fats that are essential for your child's immune system, so they're a great addition to their oatmeal.

3. Spinach Salad





Spinach has a lot of vitamins and minerals that boost the immune system. It has vitamin A, E, C, K, folic acid, iron and calcium. All these nutrients work in different ways to strengthen the body's immunity. We know children don't like spinach, so you can get creative with recipes and add things that will help with the taste, like making a spinach salad and adding to it fruits like grapes and strawberries.



4. Pasta Dishes with Cheese





This is a good option so you can integrate starch and zinc. Zinc stimulates the immune system to fight infections. Pasta is also delicious and kids love it, so it will make your life easier.

5. Green Salad

Image Credits: Mom Endeavors

The classic green salad carries a lot of nutritional value and elements that strengthen the immune system. Carrots contain vitamin A, which stimulates the immune system to fight bacteria. Tomatoes also contain vitamin C and A and cucumbers and vegetables, not only strengthen the immunity but also improve the functioning of the digestive system.



6. Boiled or Fried Eggs









Try to make sure their breakfast always includes eggs. Eggs really help in strengthening the body's immunity. They can eat it whichever way they prefer, boiled or fried.



7. Oily Fish









Oily fish like salmon and sardine should be among the basic meals you cook for your child, especially in the winter. They are high in phosphorus, omega-3, protein and vitamin B and so they protect children from easily getting infected with diseases, and maintain the strength of their immune system.

8. Chicken soup









Many doctors recommend having chicken soup. It contains anti-inflammatory elements. Also poultry in general works to enhance the performance of the immune system for adults and children. You can easily make chicken soup for your little ones, and make it even more yummy by adding their favorite vegetables to boost his/her immunity further.

9. Mushroom









Mushrooms are so beneficial and they are easier to introduce to their daily meals, especially lunch. Kids usually love it, and there are endless ways of cooking it, whether on its own or integrated in a recipe like a yummy mushroom soup. Mushrooms help maintain the performance of children's immune system.

10. Fruit Salad with Honey





Of course, we all know how much honey is good for you and its important role in boosting the body's immunity. You could make them a yummy fruit salad sweetened with honey, giving them a lot of nutritional value.



Main Image Credits: Instagram @homegrown_adventures