We all know how difficult it is to deal with "that time of the month," when our moods are constantly all over the place; the smallest thing can irritate us, or we become overly emotional for no apparent reason, and don't even get me started on the cravings; it's as if we want to eat sweets while also craving salty foods. You are not alone because we all go through these changes. Our bodies change a little during this time, such as our breasts, and it feels like you've gone a size bigger all of a sudden. These changes and everything we go through is referred to as premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

When you get your period, you go through several phases, one of which is PMSing. You will notice that your period has an impact on your physical, emotional, and behavioral health. The changes occur one to two weeks before your period, and these symptoms will disappear as soon as or shortly after your period begins. Today, we'll go over the PMS phase in detail so you can learn how to control your emotions, what foods to eat during this time, and anything else you might be wondering about. Here are the menstrual cycle phases: a comprehensive guide to premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

What are the signs and symptoms of PMS?

Most women experience at least one symptom of PMS each month, but it varies from person to person, and the symptoms change as you get older. One way to consider it is to ask yourself the following questions: "Are these changes interfering with my normal life?" "Are they causing issues at work or at home with family and friends? " If you answered yes, you may be suffering from PMS.

There are two types of symptoms: emotional and behavioral symptoms that affect your mood and emotions, and physical symptoms like fatigue and lack of energy. So let us go over them in detail.

First, Consider the Emotional and Behavioral Symptoms:

Anxiety or stress.

Changes in mood and depression

crying unexpectedly and for no apparent reason

Irritation or anger.

Changes in appetite and food cravings

Sleeping problems (insomnia).

Tendency to isolate.

Inability to concentrate.

Second, Let Us Discuss the Physical Symptoms:

Muscle or joint pain

Migraine.

Weight gain is linked to fluid retention.

feeling bloated

Breast swelling.

Acne irritation

Feeling constipated or having diarrhea.

What Is the Cause of Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)?

Some people believe that PMS is a myth and that doctors don't know what causes it. It could be due to hormonal or chemistry changes in your body around the time of your period.

PMS can occur or worsen if you do the following:

You're a heavy smoker.

You're under a lot of psychological extreme pressure.

You don't work out as much as you should.

You don't get enough sleep.

You consume a lot of salty foods, red meat, and sugar.

You suffer from depression.

Women who have other health issues, such as migraines, asthma, or allergies, may find that their symptoms worsen before their period.

What Can I Do To Control Pms Symptoms?

There are many ways to control it; even if you can't completely treat it, it's good to know that you can help yourself as much as possible.





Image Credits: Pinterest

These tips and tricks may be useful to you:

30 minutes of exercise per day.

Consume nutritious foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Try to get enough calcium from foods (such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, and salmon).

As much as possible, avoid salt and caffeine.

Reduce your smoking if you are a smoker.

Get enough beauty sleep.

Work on lowering your stress levels.

Some women supplement their diets with vitamins such as folic acid, magnesium, vitamin B6, vitamin E, calcium, and vitamin D. If you want to take vitamins or supplements, you should first consult your doctor to ensure that they are safe for you.

When Should You Consult a Doctor?

If you are unable to manage your PMS and believe that it is interfering with your health and daily activities, as well as if the symptoms vary from time to time, you should see a doctor.

Some women's moods change dramatically, some become suicidal, and others experience physical symptoms such as exhaustion and extreme tiredness.

Foods that can help you overcome premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms:









Image Credits: From My Bowl

Greek Yogurt

Consider yogurt as a nutrient-rich snack when you're hungry. One cup of low-fat or fat-free yogurt is an excellent source of calcium, often providing 25% or more of your daily requirements.

Salmon is one of the best food sources of vitamin D, as well as a good source of vitamin B6, which may help reduce breast pain. If you don't like salmon, what should you eat instead? Sardines and mackerel are two options. If you dislike fish in general, try drinking milk instead.

It is important to know that your body cannot absorb or use calcium without vitamin D, which is why taking both is often recommended.

Broccoli is at the top of the list of vegetables that help relieve PMS symptoms! Broccoli, an essential nutrient in all diets, has many health benefits and nutrients that have been shown to help women combat these symptoms.

Eggs are an essential component of nutrition and food in general because they are high in vitamins D and B6.

The idea is that these vitamins help control chemicals in the brain that can cause PMS.

Peanuts and peanut butter are high in magnesium and vitamin B6. Magnesium aids in the regulation of serotonin, a feel-good chemical.

Bananas are high in vitamin B6 and potassium, which can help you avoid water retention and feeling bloated. A severe potassium deficiency can result in muscle cramps, which is the last thing we want! One banana will replace the potassium you lose from one to two hours of exercise, but if you don't like bananas, oranges are a good substitute.

Chamomile tea contains compounds that may help relieve muscle cramps and reduce the severity of menstrual cramps. When you get your period, a warm cup of chamomile tea can be soothing, relieving the anxiety and irritation that hormonal shifts can cause in the days leading up to your period.

Finally, the more you give your body essential vitamins and minerals, exercise, and reduce stress, the fewer PMS symptoms you will experience.

Main Image Credits: A Natural Endeavor