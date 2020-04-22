2
Beauty Header image fustany health fitness 5 min morning workouot mainimage

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

A Five-Minute Exercise to Do in the Morning for a Healthy Lifestyle

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

I go to bed every night promising myself that I’ll wake up really early and do a morning workout, but of course you know what really happens...I oversleep and I wake up really late for work with barely anytime left.

We have some awesome tips to help you work more efficient from home.

So instead of always feeling disappointed and not achieving anything, I decided to do a 5 minute morning workout everyday, before I take a shower and get dressed.

They say a small habit can turn into a lifestyle, and this is what I'm trying to achieve here. Even if you’re always busy or running out of time, you can surely fit five minutes of a simple exercise into your morning routine. So, let’s see what this five-minute morning workout is about...

Find here even more easy workouts that you can do at home.

1. Running and Butt Kicks

Start by warming up your muscles with 1 minute of running in your place or doing butt kicks. 

undefined

Image Credits: DJO

Workout apps are also a great way to stay on track.

2. Squats

Then get a chair and perform 15 squats

undefined

Image Credits: LesMills

3. Push-ups

Then get to the floor and do 15 push-ups.

If you're not into cardio, you can try out Yoga.

4. Plank 

To strengthen your core, do 30 second planks.

.

5. Bicycle Cruches

Then finish your morning workout with 15 bicycle crunches. 

undefined

Image Credits: Women's Health

So, instead of spending five minutes in your bed scrolling through your phone trying to wake up, get up and this 5-minute morning workout will get you ready for a productive day!


Main Image Credits: Instagram @_roxie_jones_


Love yourself enough to live a healthy lifestyle! Check out our Health & Fitness section here.




