A Five-Minute Exercise to Do in the Morning for a Healthy Lifestyle

I go to bed every night promising myself that I’ll wake up really early and do a morning workout, but of course you know what really happens...I oversleep and I wake up really late for work with barely anytime left.

So instead of always feeling disappointed and not achieving anything, I decided to do a 5 minute morning workout everyday, before I take a shower and get dressed.

They say a small habit can turn into a lifestyle, and this is what I'm trying to achieve here. Even if you’re always busy or running out of time, you can surely fit five minutes of a simple exercise into your morning routine. So, let’s see what this five-minute morning workout is about...

1. Running and Butt Kicks

Start by warming up your muscles with 1 minute of running in your place or doing butt kicks.





Image Credits: DJO

2. Squats

Then get a chair and perform 15 squats





Image Credits: LesMills

3. Push-ups

Then get to the floor and do 15 push-ups.

4. Plank

To strengthen your core, do 30 second planks.

.

5. Bicycle Cruches

Then finish your morning workout with 15 bicycle crunches.





Image Credits: Women's Health

So, instead of spending five minutes in your bed scrolling through your phone trying to wake up, get up and this 5-minute morning workout will get you ready for a productive day!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @_roxie_jones_