Fustany Tried It: The Areej Deep Sleep Spray Actually Relaxes My Body

My first sniff of this glorious scent was in one of my first yoga classes, when we preparing for Savasana or meditation at the end of the session. I've always heard about the power of the smell of lavender and lavender essential oil, but this was the first time that I actually noticed it's effect of me. Later on, I found out that this was the Areej Aromatherapy Deep Sleep Mood Spray, so of course I bought it.

The reason I'm writing this Areej Deep Sleep Spray review is because I know how many people have trouble sleeping and suffer from anxiety before bedtime. Areej Aromatherapy is brand that produces a lot of products for skin, hair care and well being. All the products are made from pure and natural essential oils.

I started using this sleep spray as pillow spray before bedtime. I love the smell a lot, because I've had lavender essential oil scents before and they weren't as beautiful, relaxing and soft as this one. It instantly relaxes me. As soon as put my head on the pillow and start inhaling the scent in, I can feel my body start to relax and release tension.

I have trouble having a nice, relaxing night sleep and this has really helped. I can't say it has completely changed my night sleep, because in the end, it's all about what's happening in my head, but it has definitely helped put my body at ease. Which in return results in a much better night's sleep. I notice the difference the most when I don't use it for a couple of nights, and I find myself dosing off to sleep in a much harder and less relaxing way.

So I definitely recommend this for spraying your room and pillow before bed, and add to it an herbal lavender tea...you're good to go.