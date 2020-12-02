The Benefits of Ginger and Home Remedies for the Hair, Body and Health

Ginger is pretty much loved by everyone, wether or not we can stand the taste or burn. Why? Well because everyone knows it's nature's gift to us. It has so many amazing benefits for our health, body and even skin and hair. So let's get to know together the benefits of ginger and some home remedies with ginger.

Ginger benefits for health:

1. Ginger has a really high amount of antioxidants, which means it helps prevents illnesses like diabetes, cancer, strokes and generally helps with preventing cell damage.

2. Ginger improves blood flow, because it contains chromium, magnesium and zinc, which helps blood circulation. It can also prevent fever, reduces chills and excessive sweating.

3. Many studies have shown that ginger has an effective role in reducing dizziness caused by sudden movement.

4. Ginger improves the absorption of important nutrients to the body, as it stimulates the secretion of stomach and pancreatic enzymes.

5. Ginger naturally reduces cases of gastritis, as it helps digest food and absorb nutrients. It also really helps with nausea.

6. Ginger protects against colon and rectal cancer.

7. Ginger is anti-inflammatory. So it can help with issues like arthritis and heart attacks.

8. If you are looking for a powerful natural pain reliever, ginger, reduce inflammation and pain.

9. Ginger has an effective role in improving breathing, especially for those who suffer from coughing, as ginger thins phlegm and expands the airways, making breathing much easier.

10. Ginger is a natural strengthens immunity, so a little ginger everyday can help protect the body.

11. Ginger is also said to help with period pain.

Benefits of ginger water/tea:

Drinking ginger has always been associated with weight loss, fat burning and increased metabolism. But drinking ginger water or tea also has other benefits for the body, like the ones we mentioned above...

1. Drinking a cup of ginger water or tea can help with headaches, arthritis, and period pain.

2. Drinking ginger can help with blood circulation.

3. It can also help with stomach cramps, infections and nausea.

4. Ginger can help relieve muscle cramps. A cup of warm ginger after exercising, or even a few drops of ginger oil in the bathtub with warm water for 10 minutes, can really help relax the muscles.

5. Consuming ginger can help the body absorb vitamins and nutrients properly.

6. It can also help combat colds and the flu.

7. It can help with bloating and enhance digestion.

8. Drinking ginger could help reduce the risk of colon cancer.

9. It could also help with coughing. A warm ginger drink expands the lungs, dissolves phlegm, and relieves coughing.

- How to make ginger water/tea:

1. This is a smart way to add ginger to your tea or cup of warm water. Check out Jamila Nia's fresh ginger tea recipe...

2. You can also try boiling water with a few slices of ginger. (You can also add to that lemon and honey)

3.You can try as well adding ginger to your morning smoothies...

- Banana and ginger smoothie recipe to fill appetite and burn belly fat

Ingredients:

- 1 banana

- 1 cup fresh or frozen berries

- 1 Tbsp ground ginger

- 2 Tbsp flaxseeds

- 1/2 cup spinach

- Crushed ice

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients in a blender.

2. Try this drink in the morning as a breakfast replacement.

3. You could start noticing change after a week or so.

Benefits of ginger for hair:

1. Ginger can promote hair growth by stimulating blood circulation in the scalp.

2. Ginger can protect from hair fall, because it has antioxidants that work to fight free radicals.

3. Ginger can help with the hair's softness and elasticity.

4. Ginger conditions dry hair, and so can protect it from brittleness and split ends.

5. Ginger is an essential ingredient in all hair thickening recipes.

6. Ginger plays an important role in getting rid of dandruff, for it contains detoxifying substances against germs, which work to clean the scalp and remove accumulated oils or fats.

- Natural ginger hair mask for dandruff

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of ginger juice

- 2 Tbsp of lemon juice

- 1 Tbsp of olive oil

Steps:

1. In a deep dish, mix all the ingredients together.

2. Apply the ginger mask to your scalp and leave it on for 45 minutes.

3. Wash your hair with warm water afterwards.

Note: You can repeat this ginger mask once a week to get the best results for eliminating dandruff.

Benefits of ginger for the skin:

Because it's an antioxidant it also has some amazing benefits for the skin, like...

1. It could have some anti-aging properties.

2. It could help with reducing the appearance of cellulite because it is known to be de-puffing.

3. Helps improve elasticity in the skin.

4. Helps with evening out the skin tone, like decreasing the appearance of scars.

Side effects of ginger:

Like everything else we use, too much of anything can harm. So try not to overdo it with ginger. Keep things balanced and use in moderation. There are some small side effects to keep in mind...

1. It could increase menstrual bleeding (consult with your doctor first if ginger is right for you).

2. If you have diabetes, you should consult with your doctor about how you should integrate ginger in your diet, because it can play around with blood sugar levels and insulin.

3. It can irritate the stomach.

4. It could also cause heartburn and diarrhea.

Main Image Credits: Ministry of Curry