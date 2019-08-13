Top 8 Ways to Treat Bloating, Indigestion and Constipation at Home!

Indigestion and constipation happen because of our many bad eating habits, such as excessive consumption of fatty foods, sleeping immediately after eating, or not drinking enough water. Laxatives and painkillers are not the only treatments for stomach problems. You can also try going to a different route by trying natural treatments and ways to treat bloating and constipation.



As the Eid approaches, dinners and festivities, all surrounding food, will not be the gentlest on our stomach. Most of us will have to deal with bloating and indigestion which might affect our mood and energy on our vacation. We’ve therefore decided to give you the top 8 solutions for treating indigestion and constipation.





1. Ginger Tea for Treating Indigestion & Constipation

Infused hot ginger works to stimulate bowel movement and digestion. Dip ginger slices in a cup of boiled water and drink it after a heavy meal.





2. Increase Natural Fiber Intake

Lack of natural fibers in the body increases the possibility of digestion problems, so make sure to eat a lot of fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, fresh nuts and cornflakes.





3. Herbal Tea for Treating Indigestion & Constipation

Chamomile tea and mint are among the best remedies for the treatment of indigestion and constipation. Have them on an empty stomach in the morning, before bed or after a heavy meal.





4. Drink lots of water

There is no better way to prevent indigestion and constipation than drinking plenty of water. The lack of water in the body slows down digestion and the passage of nutrients in the stomach. We recommend drinking at least 8 glasses of water daily to ensure that your body is properly hydrated.





5. Yogurt for Treating Bloating & Constipation

Yogurt contains probiotics, which strengthens the digestive tract and may help increase the good bacteria in your gut. All this helps your digestive system to function normally. Maintaining this healthy balance of good bacteria can help with several digestive issues. So if you’re suffering from indigestion or feeling bloated, do not hesitate to have a cup of natural yogurt...





6. Exercise

Exercise is an excellent solution to get rid of bloating and the constipation that comes with it. It helps to activate bowel movement. You do not need to do heavy exercises if it's hard for you or you're not used to it. Walking for 30 minutes after eating a meal will make you feel a lot more comfortable afterwards.





7. Get Rid of Fat

Focus on getting rid of the excess weight as the fats around the abdominal area put a lot pressure on the stomach, making the constipation and indigestion a lot worse. We recommend eating light meals, grilled and fat-free food. Changing your daily eating habits will help burn the fat naturally without having to follow a harsh diet.





8. Cinnamon Drink for Treating Indigestion & Constipation

Cinnamon is a magical solution for treating various stomach problems. It treats constipation, indigestion and stomach pain caused by menstruation. Drinking cinnamon could also increase the burning rate of fat and calories. If you're feel full or having trouble digesting properly, drink a cup of hot cinnamon.









