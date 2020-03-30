25 Chia Seeds Benefits for Your Skin, Body and Hair That You Must Know

The benefits of chia seeds are kind of endless. These tiny little things can actually do amazing things for our health, body and skin. It has a lot of vitamins and minerals which is why it's really nutritious and a magical solution to a lot of problems we could be facing. It is also the perfect dairy substitute for those who are allergic or vegan. So we've collected some of the many chia seeds benefits for the skin, hair, body and health, as well as its side effects.

What are chia seeds?

Chia seeds are small brown and black seeds. They contain important nutrients for the body like fibers, protein, fats, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. They also have zinc and vitamin B1, B2 and B3.

What are the benefits of chia seeds?

1. Chia seeds contain many amino acids, most importantly the tryptophan acid which helps with relaxation and sleep. So, if you have trouble sleeping and relaxing, you can try incorporating chia seeds in your meals.

2. Chia seeds help regulate blood sugar levels, so it is great for those who suffer from diabetes.

Note: If you have a medical condition, you should always consult with your doctor before incorporating anything new in your diet or lifestyle.

Chia seeds benefits for weight loss

3. Chia seeds help you lose extra weight because they contain fiber which absorbs water and makes you feel full.

4. Chia seeds have a large percentage of protein and so they tend to increase the feeling of fullness.

Chia seeds benefits for the skin

5. Chia seeds contain antioxidants and omega-3 which help fight the appearance and signs of aging.

6. Chia seeds are great for dry skin and irritation because they have a lot of antioxidants.

Chia seeds benefits for hair

7. Chia seeds have phosphorous and protein, which is a natural way to help with the hair's growth and thickness.

8. Chia seeds have 9 types of amino acids which can really nourish the hair and give it a nice bounce, especially with curly hair.

9. Chia seeds contain a large percentage of copper, which helps with the production of melanin which controls the hair's natural color and so it could help delay white hair.

The benefits of chia seeds for children

10. Starting around 8 months, children can start having chia seeds, but by grinding them and adding them to other food. They have important nutrients for children like antioxidants, fatty acids, omega-3, protein and fiber.

11. If a kid is allergic to eggs, they can have chia seeds instead, especially because they contain the nutrients found in eggs.

Warning! Chia seeds can absorb 10–12 times their weight in liquid. If they're not soaked before they're eaten, they may expand and cause chocking. Make sure you soak them and leave them to expand fully in liquid before eating them.

Chia seeds benefits for bone health

12. Chia seeds contain a large percentage of calcium compared to milk, and they also have a large percentage of protein, phosphorous and omega-3 which help with bone strength for children and adults.

13. Chia seeds are a rich source of vitamins and minerals so you can use them as a substitute for milk if you are allergic or if you're lactose intolerant.

The benefit of chia seeds for constipation

14. Chia seeds contain soluble fibers which helps with bowel movements.

15. Chia seeds form a gel when they're in contact with water and so they can help soften stools, making them easier to pass.

Benefits of chia seeds for pregnancy

16. Chia seeds contain a large percentage of fiber, which can help with constipation for pregnant women.

17. They're a wonderful source of calcium for you and your baby, especially if you're allergic to dairy.

18. Chia seeds help increase the blood flow in the body, which will give you enough energy to carry on your day and tasks.

19. Pregnant woman need a lot of calcium and vitamins to strengthen their bones and teeth and the baby's as well, and chia seeds are a great source to get them.

20. Chia seeds contain omega-3, which could help with the healthy development of the child's brain.

21. Pregnant women are at risk of developing diabetes during pregnancy. So chia seeds can help control the blood sugar levels. They reduces the rate of sugar absorption into the blood.

Chia seed side effects and dangers:

22. Eating a large amount of chia seeds can cause diarrhea, bloating, and gas.

23. If you have low blood pressure, eating a large amount of chia seeds can affect your blood pressure even further, because of its high omega-3 content.

24. If you have diabetes, eating chia seeds can interfere with your medications. Make sure you consult your doctor first so that they don't lower your blood sugar.

25. You could be allergic to chia seeds, so be careful because they can cause trouble breathing, vomiting, a rash and swollen tongue.

Also like we mentioned above, Chia seeds can cause choking because they absorb around 10 times their weight in liquid. Make sure you leave them to soak and expand completely in liquid before eating them.





