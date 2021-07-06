Everything You Need to Know About Almond Milk

Nowadays, all supermarkets have dairy-free milk alternatives. How are they dairy free? Well they are products that are produced from plant extracts, and no artificial materials, 100% vegan and dairy-free. Some people opt for dairy-free options to lose weight, others use them due to the fact that they maybe lactose intolerant, and some people just like the taste.

We believe, if you are thinking of making the switch over to dairy-free milk, you should know all the pros and cons that come with it. So, we decided to cover everything you need to know about the most common and loved dairy-free milk in the market; Almond milk.

Why Almond Milk?

Almond milk is one of the most popular vegan alternatives to milk, because of its distinct flavor and rich texture, in addition to being the lowest in calories. A cup of unsweetened almond milk (250ml) has up to 60 calories, while a cup of whole milk has 122 calories. The calories in a cup of coconut milk go all the way up to 552 calories, making it one of the highest calorie alternatives to milk.

Does almond milk help in weight loss?

Yes, almond milk can actually help you lose weight if you add it your diet as an alternative to full-fat milk.

What is almond milk made of?

Almond milk is made of ground almonds and water, but it can contain additives and improvers depending on its type. Most people buy ready-made almond milk, but you can also prepare it yourself.

How to make almond milk?

1. Start by boiling the almonds in hot water for 10 minutes so that it’s easier to get rid of thick brown crust on the almonds.

2. Add 2 cups of peeled almonds to 4 cups of water and leave it for 6 hours.

3. Next you’ll need to beat the mixture in the blender and filter the mixture to give you a smooth liquid.

4. You can add vanilla to the milk for extra flavor.

You can also use the rest of the almond pulp that you filtered out, by adding it to your yogurt, or even roast in the oven and use it as almond flour.





Is almond milk completely vegan?

Yes, almond milk is completely dairy-free, which means it’s suitable for vegetarians, as well as for the people who are dairy sensitive or lactose intolerant.

What are the benefits of almond milk?

- Almond milk is an excellent natural source of Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect your body from free radical damage. The Vitamin E in almond milk is important for healthy skin, eyes and nails.

- Almond milk is low in calories and acts as an alternative to animal milk when you want to lose weight. But, you should pay attention to the precautions of its use, and avoid them as much as possible, as not to affect your health in general.

- It’s a good option for diabetics, especially because unsweetened almond milk does not contain sugar, unlike cow milk which contains 12 grams of sugar per cup.

- It’s a perfect substitute for milk, can be used in making pastries and cakes, for cold and hot drinks and even in your cornflakes for breakfast.

Things to be aware of before using almond milk:

- You should look for varieties of almond milk that contain calcium and Vitamin D, because they are important nutrients for bone health, as it’s not always present in almond milk except in small quantities.

- If you are allergic to nuts, it's best to avoid plant-based milk that is based on nuts. You can opt for lactose-free milk instead of almond milk.

- A cup of almond milk is not a source of protein, as a cup of almond milk only contains 1 gram of protein, while a cup of full fat cow milk contains 8 grams of protein. So, if you make the switch to almond, make sure to find another source of protein.

-It is not recommended to use vegetable based milk for children before asking their doctor.