Everything You Need to Know About the Morning After Pill and Emergency Contraception

Okay, so let’s just state this at the beginning, there is no way to prevent pregnancy from happening that is 100% effective. There are, however, other ‘emergency’ preventive methods to be taken. Doctors and gynaecologists have several different methods of contraceptive that are suggested to prevent pregnancy. These include contraceptive pills, emergency contraception and more semi-permanent measures such as IUDs. However, if you don’t want to take these measures, you should be using a condom. But what if you had unplanned/ un-protective sex even if you knew otherwise, or the condom broke or you forgot to take your pills, is pregnancy inevitable? Of course not, there are emergency contraceptives and morning after pills that we consider a treasure to the modern women. As we have the choice in whether we want to have children, many have used these ulterior methods their entire lives to prevent so, as it is really important for women to be able to make choices about their own bodies.

Despite our reproductive rights being more important than ever, many women are not aware of this knowledge on their own sexual and reproductive health. This is why this article is dedicated to sharing information women need to know.

10 facts about morning after pills and emergency contraceptives you should know about:

1- There are many different forms of emergency contraceptive pills, so they have more than one name: These include but are not limited to, the morning after pill, plan B or contra plan.

2- Morning after pills are available widely in two forms:

Single dose pills: Taken a singular (one) time, taken without repeating

Two dose pills: A strip of pills containing two tablets to be taken, each 12 hours apart

3- Emergency contraceptive is not a permanent solution, or to be taken as normal birth control pills (daily) but as an emergency method. Doing otherwise will cause serious damage to your health and hormones.

4- It’s best to take the morning after pill within 72 hours of having sexual intercourse, and the earlier it is taken, the more effective it will be.

5- The effectiveness rate of emergency contraceptive is also not 100%…. it is 85%.

6- These pills are not used for aborting, nor will they help create an abortion. If you are already pregnant, they will not do anything at all.

7- It is preferable to, if you are going to use emergency contraceptive, to do less than once a month and maximum once a month

8- They contain a lot of hormones and are not like regular contraceptive pills. This is why one must be careful, and not use frequently.

9- The side effects of emergency contraceptive are: Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fever like symptoms or fever as well as menstrual irregularities, headache, and fatigue

10- Emergency contraceptive is available in pharmacies, and do not require a prescription

Main image credits: Pinterest