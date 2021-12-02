It's important to get to know our bodies better and understand what they're trying to tell us. That's why we love answering all of your questions, and they don't have to be about fashion or beauty. So, today we'll talk about our bodies, which is a very interesting topic about which we'll never stop learning something new every day. As previously discussed, 9 different types of vaginas, as well as vaginal infections that affect some women. We felt it was important to devote more time to discussing various types of vaginal infections. So we've decided to discuss yeast infections, also known as Candida. We'll go over everything from "what are the causes of yeast infection" to the symptoms and how to avoid them. So, here is everything you need to know about yeast infection.

What exactly is a yeast infection?

To begin, you must understand what a "yeast infection," also known as candida. Don't worry gurl because it's a very common occurrence that affects all of us! We all know that a healthy vagina contains bacteria and some yeast cells, but yeast cells can multiply when the balance of bacteria and yeast changes. This is known as a "yeast infection."

So, how do I determine whether or not I have a yeast infection?

Here are some ways to tell if you have it or if you are noticing the following symptoms.

Redness

During urination, there is a painful burning sensation.

During intercourse, there is pain and burning.

Swelling around the vaginal area

Vaginal discharge that is yellow or white and clumpy

Is yeast infection a disease that can be transmitted sexually?

If you notice any of the previously discussed symptoms, they are generic, which means they affect everyone and were not transmitted through intercourse.

So, to be clear, yeast infections are not a sexually transmitted disease (STI). If you don't take care of it, sexual intercourse can cause it to spread or worsen.

What are the causes of vaginal yeast infection if intercourse is not the cause?

It's a common misconception that any vaginal disease is the result of sexual activity, but as you've seen, this isn't always the case.

So, let's learn about the true causes of candida:

Antibiotics, which decrease the amount of Lactobacillus (“good bacteria”) in the vagina.

Pregnancy

Uncontrolled diabetes

Weak immune system

Hormonal imbalance near your menstrual cycle

Stress

Is it possible to treat a yeast infection?

Of course, yes. Symptoms of a yeast infection can be relieved within a few days of treatment. It may take longer in severe cases.

So, how do you treat a yeast infection?

Whether you have a minor or severe yeast infection, it is best to see a doctor because they will prescribe the appropriate treatment to help you recover faster. What are the treatments, if you're wondering? To eliminate harmful bacteria, it may include topical creams and ointments as well as antibiotics. Simple yeast infections are usually treated within 6 days, whereas severe vaginal yeast infections can take up to 14 days to treat.

There are a few things you can do to keep it from returning.

Wear loose, comfortable clothing. Wash the vaginal area with water and fragrance-free products. Keep scented wipes away from the vaginal area. Wear soft cotton underwear.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @the.pinklemonade