With these Three Simple Exercises You'll Get a Killer Butt

A lot of people look for how to get a bigger buttocks with exercise at home. Having a sexy curvy butt isn't that hard, and with the best glute exercises and these simple steps, you'll have overall more of a toned figure. Here are 3 easy butt exercises you can do at home for a killer butt. Also, because the form is the most important thing to make sure you don't get injured or cause any harm, these YouTube videos below should help you find the correct form for safety and results.

1. Squats

When I hear butt exercises I immediately think of squats. Squats should be your favorite workout if you're looking for a perky butt. It's easy and simple.

1. Start off by stretching your hands right in front of you and leave some wide space between your legs.

2. Bend your knees down by leaving all the weight of your body at your butt as if you're sitting on a chair.

3. Keep your back straight and upright as much as you can.

4. Straighten your legs and come back to your first position.

5. Do this at least 20 times in three sets while exercising.

2. Hip Lift/Raise

Pave your way to a killer butt with this hip lift or glute bridge workout.

1. Get your mat and lay on the floor with your arms on your side and bend your knees.

2. Lift your butt up by keeping your waist and tummy perfectly straight.

3. Freeze for 60 seconds while keeping your thighs parallel.

4. Repeat this three times when exercising.

5. To make this more difficult, you can raise one leg while following the same steps.

3. Lunges

Lunges are personally my favorite workout. Not only are they the go-to exercise for a killer butt, but they also work out perfectly for your hips and thighs muscles as well. Their effect can be seen really quickly!

1. Stand straight with your chin up and your hands next to you.

2. Take a wide step forward with only one leg while keeping the other bent to the back.

3. Go down with your hips while leaving all your body weight on your front leg.

4. Make sure your front leg knee is steady and exactly above your ankle and there's an adequate space between the floor and your other knee.

5. Push your front knee back to its original position.

6. Repeat this with both legs at least 25 times. Do this in three sets.

Note: To start seeing tangible results, you'll need to follow these workouts from 3-5 times/week, and for 2-3 weeks.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @alyssalynch