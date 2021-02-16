How Does Our Body Change After 40?

We've talked about all the body changes women go through from their teens to the 20s, 30s and after sex. Now let's talk about body changes at 40 and what happens to the female body after 40. A lot of changes tend to happen after 40, including menopause, but there are also a lot of things that can happen to the body, that many of us do not actually know about...

Changes in hormones and menopause

After 40, some women will start to experience menopause. It can also happen in your 50s, everyone is different. Menopause is when menstruation or your period stops. Menopause happens when the estrogen levels decrease and the ovaries stop producing eggs. But what makes the most difference at this stage is the decrease in estrogen because it has a big effect on the body. You could notice increased hair growth, on the face or the body, and it can affect the mood, as well, making women more prone to depression and anxiety.

Difficulty sleeping

The body is greatly affected by menopause, and the many changes in hormones. This can also affect sleep, causing a difficulty in sleeping because of the decrease in the body's production of melatonin. This usually happens for women in their 50s and 60s. If you notice this problem at the age of 40, you should consult with your doctor.

Decreased sexual desire

Sexual desire could decrease significantly in women over 40, and this is due to many reasons, the most important of which are hormonal changes and a decrease in estrogen which can reduce the desire for sex, and therefore make it harder to have an orgasm, especially because of the tension and stress she could be exposed regularly, from life responsibilities, children and just general daily duties.

Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness can also happen because of the decrease in the sex hormones in the body, and so it can become difficult to stimulate blood flow to this area. The muscles of the vagina could become significantly weaker, especially if a woman gives birth naturally, which can affect the elasticity of the vagina with age.

Difficulty losing weight

It might start being harder to lose weight, because of the decrease in the metabolism process. Even if you're on a diet, it could be a lot harder to lose weight than it was in our 20s and 30s, because the body stores more calories.

The best solution that a woman in the age group over 40 can resort to is to focus on regulating her meals, eating a smaller portions with low calories, but high health benefits. And of course, trying to exercise as much as possible, even if it's just a walk everyday. The most important thing is to be patient and some changes will begin to happen, it just might take more time.

Difficulty with digestion

Some women may notice that the digestive system has become weaker. It might be harder to digest dairy products, because of lower levels in the enzyme lactase, which helps in the absorption of lactose found in dairy products. It is better then to use non-dairy alternatives or lactose-free milk.

The body is more prone to breast cancer

Caring for our health is vital and it is important to be aware of what happens to our bodies, in order to take care of it the best way we can. Breast cancer is more common after the age of 40 and the most common after 50. This is why it's important to do regular checkups and mammograms as recommend by your doctor.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ritakahawaty