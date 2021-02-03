How to Find the Perfect Bra and Right Fit for You

We know how hard and frustrating it can be to find a comfortable bra that fits perfectly. But finding the right bra can really make a difference in how you feel and how your clothes look and fit. So today, we're giving you some tips on how to find the perfect bra fit...

How to find the right bra:

What lies beneath makes all the difference

A properly fitted bra can change the way your clothes fit you. The right bra size can make you look slimmer and will give you the right support in the right places. A good way to point out good support is to look at your profile in the mirror: your bust should fall halfway between your shoulder and your elbow. If it falls lower, you should go for a bra fitting to make sure you're getting the right fit.

Have a backup size

You might find that in some stores, your size is different or the one you're used to getting doesn't feel quite right. Here you can go for one size bigger in the band and a size smaller in the cup or a size bigger in the cup and size smaller in the band.

Do a little dance, shimmy into your bra

While putting on your bra, bend over and allow your bust to fall naturally into the cups. When you stand back up, always reposition your bust within the cup to ensure it is the right fit.

No spills, gaps or pokes

Most women make the mistake of wearing a cup size too small, thinking it gives them cleavage as it pushes the bust upwards. This will only result in spilling over the cups. The right fit can still give you the plunging neckline you need, without the “double-busting”. Mind the gap and make sure the center of your bra lies flat against your chest, if not you’ll need to check your cup size. And finally, prevent the underwire from poking your delicate breast tissue.

Put your hands up in the air

The best test is to raise your arms up: the bra should stay firmly in place without riding up with you.

The band is key for support

The band of your bra is really important for support, not the straps. Your bra should be able to stay in place even if you let the straps down.

Love the bra you're wearing

You’ll come to love your bras when you’re fitted into the right size. Wearing a properly fitted bra is a good investment into your overall posture as well, as you’ll stand taller and walk with confidence. A good rule of thumb to building a lingerie wardrobe is to always have one to wear, one to wash and one to rest. To protect your investment, you should always hand wash your lingerie and lay flat to dry.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @forloveandlemons