Five Foods to Burn Belly Fat

Did you just achieve a new gym record? You want to make sure that 100 sit-ups didn't go to waste? Know how to lose your belly fat fast and keep it flat with food. Here are five foods that help you maintain a killer flat tummy.

1. Popcorn

If you were trying so hard to stay away from popcorn, now it's the time to open your kitchen cupboard and make yourself some. According to a recent study, popcorn without butter and salt is considered a good whole grain meal that can help you lose some of your belly fat. You may think it's a calorie packed meal? Apparently it's a myth.

2. Low Fat Yogurt

Almost everyone knows that regular yogurt can help you lose belly fat. This piece of news is commonly mistaken. Regular whole milk yogurt contains fats and bacteria that can actually make you fat, while low fat plain yogurt can break down existing belly fat.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

How about you add some apple cider vinegar on your salad today? Apple cider vinegar contains marvelous acids helping fight fats, and hindering them from being stored in your body.

4. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate manages to be loaded with antioxidants that gives you energy, and speeds up the pace of fat burning. Read our article, Seven Benefits of Dark Chocolates.

5. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter isn't bad! You think it's full of carbs and calories? Actually if you manage to eat it the right way, it will help you lose fat. Spread a fair amount of peanut butter on a whole grain toast or on a sliced banana for the best results. This will make a mouthwatering breakfast.