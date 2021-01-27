11 Ways to Boost Your Mood and Lift Your Energy

Are you feeling down? Stressed and anxious? Current events are keeping your spirit low? Here are some tips and tricks to lift up your mood and simple mood-boosting activities that could leave you relaxed and fresh...

How to boost your mood:

1. Stay away from TV

Do you want the secret for a good night's sleep? Switch off TV 30 minutes before heading to bed. According to the U.S Sleep Foundation, activities like watching TV, playing video games and surfing the internet enhances alertness and makes you sleep less at night. Minimize your daily exposure of TV, internet and electronic devices and you will notice an instant difference.

2. SUN, SUN AND MORE SUN!

Stop hiding from the sun! Put that sunscreen on and head to spot in your home, or go out if you can, that gets the most sun. The sun will provide your body with energy, enhance your immune system, as well as your appetite. Get some morning sunlight and draw your curtains once you get out of bed.

3. Walk more

Instead of heavily relying on a car for transportation. Why not break this habit? Try parking away from your house or work and have a 25 minute walk everyday. Let your feet do some walking and stick to this routine!

4. Or go for a run

A run is such an energy boost and a quick way to get a strong kick or endorphins. You don't have to do a full on sprint. Go easy on your body at first and just go for a jog. You won't believe how much energy you'll have. You'll feel so much better and you'll find yourself excited for the next run. We recommend you also put on some headphones and a killer playlist.

5. Pamper yourself

Change your daily routine and think outside the box! Interrupt your daily routine and go for a spa treatment or change your hair color. If you can't visit the salon or spa, pamper yourself at home! Here are some ideas on how you could do that.

- Give yourself a facial

- Do an at home Moroccan bath

- A foot pampering session!

- Hand pampering as well...

6. Take a day off

If you can You can also take a day off from work and just chill at home and spend the day doin g things you love and things that comfort you. Make yourself a priority that day and fully spoil yourself!

7. Eat happy food!

Yes, you read it correctly. Food can make you happy and boost your mood as well as your metabolism. Walnuts for example contain the richest natural sources that makes you calm and relaxed. Adding food rich with omega-3 and fatty acids to your weekly routine like salmon and tuna, will greatly contribute in fighting depression. No! We didn't forget about chocolate indeed. I can't begin to describe the happiness and fluffiness that chocolate adds to my life! Dark chocolate has the ability to instantly boost your concentration as it improves the blood-flow to your brain!

8. Cook something for yourself

Speaking of food...cooking for yourself is an act of self love. Get a nice recipe out and have a relaxing time in the kitchen making a meal for you and you only. Now sit down and enjoy your lovely meal. You can also make yourself dessert, we all know that's an exciting mood booster. Don't worry about the dishes! They can always be done tomorrow.

9. Shower or bath

A shower and bath can make you feel like a new person. It completely refreshes the body and mind as well. Try to fully enjoy your shower or bath. Be present and relax. Enjoy the water's warmth and let it wash away any exhaustion and moodiness.

10. Uplifting movies

We all have that movie that always put us in such a better mood. Put one on, or two or even three! Spoil yourself with mood boosting movies and enjoy your movie marathon guilt free. Here are some mood boosting movies that we love!

11. Put on some music

We know it's been said so many times before, but it's because it's seriously works. Have you tried doing a solo at home dancing session? Say hello to happy energy. Here's a playlist to start with...

However, if you're not looking for a dance session, but want music that's calm, relaxing and uplifting, check this one out...

