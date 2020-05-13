29 Foods to Avoid and Stay Away From If You're Pregnant

Your pregnancy makes you more sensitive and more at risk from things that might not have been a problem before. You now have to be super careful about what you eat, for yourself and for your baby. So, we're listing down what food to avoid during pregnancy that might cause risk or harm. It is not as hard as people think, but it might take some getting used to if you're used to having them in your diet. All in all take this as an opportunity to start integrating a healthier routine.

So, what happens in your 2nd trimester?

Note: The first and most important thing to do is consult your doctor about what food you should avoid and what food you should eat so he can recommend what's suitable for you, specifically. Don't try anything without your doctor's approval.

Here are foods to avoid during pregnancy:

Raw Food

1. Raw or partially cooked eggs.

2. That includes salad dressings made with raw eggs, like caesar.

3. Also includes raw cookie dough.

4. Or any desserts made with raw eggs like meringue and mousse.

5. Avoid any other bird eggs.

6. Raw roots like bean sprouts, radish and clover.

7. Peel your fruits and veggies because unpeeled and unwashed produce might contain harmful bacteria.

Drinks

8. Caffeine.

9. Energy drinks.

10. No alcohol whatsoever.

11. Also try to stay away from soft drinks, like Pepsi and Cola.

Unpasteurized

12. Unpasteurized dairy increases the risk of bacteria infections.

13. Also stay away from any aged ripened cheese like, blue cheese, Camembert, Brie, Roquefort, etc..

14. Unpasteurized, store bought, fresh fruit juice can also have harmful bacteria, like salmonella or E. coli.

Meat

15. Raw or even undercooked meat.

16. Liver.

17. Or any organ meat.

18. Game meat.

19. Pre-stuffed poultry.

20. Canned meat spreads.

21. Cold cuts and luncheon meats.

Note: It is preferable to cook and eat meat only at home from a butcher that you really trust!

Fish

22. Raw fish.

23. Shellfish.

24. High mercury fish like Tuna, Mackerel, Swordfish etc...

25. Smoked seafood.

26. Try not to eat more than 2 portions of fish a week, especially if it's oily fish!

Note: Doctors recommend staying away from salty food and to start phasing it out ASAP.

Eating out

27. Junk food (including chips from the supermarket) and any take out.

28. Pre-packed salads.

29. Avoid eating salads at any restaurants and not at home, because you need to make sure the vegetables are washed perfectly, and like we said above preferably peeled to avoid harmful bacteria.

Note: You can eat sweets, like chocolate, but in moderation and small amounts. For example: Don't eat 2 bars of chocolate a day!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @carlyneave