4 Delicious Homemade Protein Shakes That Anyone Will Love

With the constant rise of exercise and fitness culture all over the planet, more people are interested in exploring new ways for a healthy protein intake. Why protein in specific? Protein is one of the essential macro nutrients, which makes it a big part of every diet. Protein has a variety of dietary benefits, ranging from increasing muscle mass, encouraging fat loss and improving metabolism. How do they get a healthy protein intake? They go for protein shakes.

As a lot of people prefer to go for natural homemade protein shakes, so here are protein shake recipes without protein powder that are absolutely delicious for a quick healthy breakfast on-the-go or a midday snack that will surely make you full.

1. Banana-Oats Protein Shake Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp oats

- 2 bananas

- 2 egg whites

- 1 Tbsp peanut butter

- 1 cup skimmed milk

- 1 tsp honey

- 1/4 tsp cinnamon

- 4 ice cubes

Blend well all the ingredients together, and enjoy this tasty breakfast drink on-the-go.

2. Mocha Protein Shake Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup skimmed milk

- 1/2 a cup of coffee, you can use filtered coffee or powdered coffee mixed with water

- 1 cup ice

- 1 Tbsp of chocolate powder

- 2 Tbsp oats

- 2 egg whites

- 1 tsp honey

Why do we like it? For a jolting start of the day, there's nothing like starting your morning with coffee, in a healthy way!





3. Mango Lassi Protein Shake Recipe

Ingredients:

- 3/4 cup mango chunks

- 1 cup skimmed yogurt

- 1/2 cup cold water

- 1/2 tsp lemon juice

- 1/2 tsp honey

- A sprinkle of vanilla extract

- A pinch of cardamom

- 1 tsp chopped pistachios

The Mango Lassi protein shake is a fruity Indian-inspired drink, with a good dose of fibers, vitamins and digestive enzymes from the mango and yogurt.

4. Avocado Protein Shake Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 cup skimmed milk

- 1/2 avocado

- 1 banana

- 2 egg whites

- 1 tsp honey

- 2 ice cubes

Why it's so popular? It's a creamy, delicious and a filling shake that would make for a good afternoon snack before or after the gym.

Note: All the ingredients for the homemade protein shakes are readily available in local markets. So, share with us your favorite homemade protein shake recipe, and tell us about it.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @befitsmoothies