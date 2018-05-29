Here's What I Think About Doing Yoga Before Iftar

After reading our article by fitness enthusiast Farah Selim, I got inspired to give working out before Iftar a try. One of the girls in our Fustany Team told me she's been doing Yoga in the mornings and even though it's sometimes hard to get out of bed, she still recommends it.

I could never do the 7 am Yoga class, however I went for the 4 pm one, about 2 hours and a half before Iftar in Cairo and I have to say it was a decision I am now proud to have taken, I am only 4 classes in and I already feel the difference.

I did yoga before for about 5-6 months and it completely turned around my life, I got caught up with traveling and work and couldn't get back on track, or actually let me rephrase, I got lazy and didn't get back on track! Now I'm banging my head against the wall for stopping.

Yoga helps me sleep better, it takes my anxiety down a few notches and makes me generally more a energetic, person, which is something i've been struggling with since the beginning of Ramadan. I've also been hearing that working out before Iftar is actually really good for you and is a faster way to burn fat.

I know some of you are worried about thirst and feeling dizzy. To be honest yes you do get thirsty, especially if it's a heavy Ashtanga class, this is why I recommend doing it really close to Iftar so you would only feel it for a short time.

As for feeling dizzy, the first class I went to I got a little dizzy and worried, but nothing happened to me. You just feel some loss of energy that is regained after you eat. I recommend starting off slow to see what you can handle. For me it got better with time, the last two classes I was fine and didn't feel faint.

I try to force myself to drink a lot of water before Fajr so that I'm not dehydrated the day after. I also try to eat Suhoor so my body isn't too drained during the workout.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @esteelalonde

