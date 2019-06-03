Find Out How Many Calories Are Hiding In Your Favourite Eid Desserts

Desserts and sweets are inevitable in Eid Al Fitr. Since we are always either too scared to eat or we eat too much forgetting about the sugar coma that's about to hit. So, if you want to keep track of your calorie intake, here's is a list of all the calories in Eid desserts.





1. Plain Kahk: 200 cal.

2. Kahk with dates: 180 cal.

3. Kahk with nuts or Malban: 220 cal.

4. Ghorayeba: 160 cal.

5. Petite Four: 90 cal.

6. Biscuit: 90 cal.





Tips to control weight gain during Eid Al Fitr

1. Drink at least 2 liters of water to stay hydrated.

2. Drink hot beverages that boost your metabolism like cinnamon, ginger, and lemon.

3. Drink your tea or coffee without sugar to avoid the extra calories.

4. You can eat the Kahk without sugar or with very little sugar sprinkled on it.

5. Avoid eating more than 3-4 pieces of desserts per day.

6. Make sure to workout during Eid, even if it’s just walking to burn the calories you had.

7. Go for a diet soda instead of a regular one to maintain the calories intake.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @salesucrepatisserie