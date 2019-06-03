2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany health and fitness eid desserts calories main image

| by Mai Atef

Find Out How Many Calories Are Hiding In Your Favourite Eid Desserts

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Desserts and sweets are inevitable in Eid Al Fitr. Since we are always either too scared to eat or we eat too much forgetting about the sugar coma that's about to hit. So, if you want to keep track of your calorie intake, here's is a list of all the calories in Eid desserts.


1. Plain Kahk: 200 cal.

2. Kahk with dates: 180 cal.

3. Kahk with nuts or Malban: 220 cal.

4. Ghorayeba: 160 cal.

5. Petite Four: 90 cal.

6. Biscuit: 90 cal. 


Tips to control weight gain during Eid Al Fitr

1. Drink at least 2 liters of water to stay hydrated.

2. Drink hot beverages that boost your metabolism like cinnamon, ginger, and lemon.

3. Drink your tea or coffee without sugar to avoid the extra calories.

4. You can eat the Kahk without sugar or with very little sugar sprinkled on it.

5. Avoid eating more than 3-4 pieces of desserts per day.

6. Make sure to workout during Eid, even if it’s just walking to burn the calories you had.

7. Go for a diet soda instead of a regular one to maintain the calories intake.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @salesucrepatisserie

Your biggest health and fitness questions can be answered right away on ASK FUSTANY. Just post your inquiry, and fitness instructors along with nutritionists will answer you!



You might also like




Tags: Eid al-fitr  Eid cookies  Comfort food  Food  Cookies  Dessert  Egyptian dessert  Oriental sweets  Sweets  Calories  Body health  Health  Health 101  Health advice  Health and fitness  Healthy food  Weight loss  Weight  Fustany got your back  Tips   Weight gain 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑