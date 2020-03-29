17 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain If You're Staying at Home for a While

Most of us are working from home, because of the quarantine and we noticed that a lot of people are panicking about weight gain and looking for ways to lose weight while working from home. First of all, we want to start by saying that you should be easy on yourself. There are so many things that are worrying and stressing us out right now, so we should all be kinder to ourselves and try to not be too strict because stressing about weight too much could actually cause more weight gain.

However, we do know that a lot of you like to stay healthy, and being on a good diet enhances your mood, health and energy. So if you're looking for how to avoid weight gain when you're staying at home, we think these 17 tips will help you stay as healthy as you want to be.

17 ways to help prevent weight gain:

1. Make sure you're drinking enough water everyday (2-3 liters). Water improves the metabolism rate and it will help make you feel more full.

2. Get enough sleep (8 hours a day). A lot of people may not know that lack of sleep increases some of the hormones that make us feel hungry.

3. Anxiety and stress have a lot of influence as well. We know that controlling anxiety and stress is beyond difficult, but the truth is, when we're stressed the cortisol hormone gets released in large quantities and causes weight gain.

Here are some tips on how to deal with anxiety and stress...

4. Make a meal plan. Create a nice healthy meal plan for yourself. Organize it and schedule it for the week, so it's easy to prepare everyday for you and your family.

5. Set a specific time for your meals. Have a set timing for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so that you feel more in control and organized with your food.

6. Prepare some healthy small snacks to have during the day, like nuts, a ​​vegetable platter or fruit. It is best to have a snack between your main meals so that you don't spend 3 hours without having eaten anything.

7. Do not skip breakfast! It will affect and boost your metabolism for the rest of the day.

8. Change your plates to smaller ones so you can be more inclined to have smaller portions.

9. Set a day in the week dedicated for desserts. That way, you can still enjoy dessert and not stop yourself from indulging in things you love, while still having it be more controlled and healthy.

10. Reduce your caffeine intake. Caffeine affects sleep, which affects your weight. Also excessive caffeine intake can cause dehydration which could lead to an increase in water retention.

11. If you're feeling bored with your meal, get creative and look up more interesting health recipes to cook.

Here are some of our favorite recipes...

12. Spend time with your family. Whether you are a mother or a daughter, dedicate this time to having fun with your family. This will help distract you and decrease the need to munch a lot.

Note: Avoid family visits these days and stay safe!

13. If you feel like snacking while watching TV, switch out the snack with a yummy warm healthy drink.

14. You can try fat burning foods and drinks.

Here are some yummy fat-burning soup recipes...

15. Exercising, as you know, is an important weapon when it comes to weight loss.

Here are some awesome home workouts to try!

16. If you'd like, you could keep count of your calorie intake during the day so that you could monitor yourself and get motivated.

17. Keep track of your weight, which will also motivate you when you start losing weight and will help you monitor and understand your body better.





Main Image Credits: ELLE Vietnam