How to Boost Your Immunity for Protection Against Viruses and Bacteria

As you know, the world today is battling against a virus outbreak that has us all wondering, "Is my immunity strong enough?" To strengthen our body and help it fight any virus and bacteria, we need to learn how to boost the immune system and start incorporating immune boosting foods, drinks and even immune boosting activities to protect ourselves as much as possible.

Doctors are always saying that the first and ideal solution is the body's own immunity. It is the defense line that fights viruses and bacteria and keeps us safe. Unfortunately, a lot of us do not have strong immune systems because of your lifestyle, habits and malnutrition.

So here are different ways to boost the immune system to help the body fight bacteria and viruses:

Foods to boost the immune system

The food we eat is key. The more well-nourished our body is, the stronger our immune system. So here are some tips on how to add immunity boosting foods into your diet...

1. Orange, mandarin and lemons: Citrus fruits contain large amounts of vitamin C, which plays an important role in helping our immune system.

2. Red pepper: It contains twice amount of vitamin C found in oranges. So make sure you add it to your salad.





Image Credits: The White Ramekins

3. Garlic: It has immune-enhancing properties that come from the fact that is has a heavy concentration of different bioactive compounds.

4. Poultry: Rich in vitamin B6, which plays a major role in chemical reactions that take place inside the body, and also contribute to the formation of red blood cells.

5. Dark chocolate: It contains an antioxidant called Theobromine, which may help the immune system by protecting our cells from free radicals.





Image Credits: Vicky Wasik Via Serious Eats

6. Oily fish: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, they protect the body from the bacteria that causes arthritis.

7. Almonds: They contains a a lot of necessary vitamins and minerals, like vitamin E, fiber and magnesium, all of which play an important role in strengthening the immune system.

8. Yogurt: It contains a big amount of vitamin D, which strengthens the immunity.

Drinks to boost the immune system

1. Ginger: It is excellent for fighting bacteria and viruses that affect the throat.

2. Green Tea: It has a large amount of antioxidants, which in strengthens the body’s immunity against bacteria and viruses.

3. Apple, carrot and orange juice: This might not be the most pleasant, but it really does have high nutritional value. It contains vitamin A, B6 and C, as well as folic acid and potassium.





4. Tomato juice: Everyone knows the importance of vitamin A and vitamin C in strengthening the immune system and this one includes both in, as well as iron.

5. Watermelon juice: This one is special because of how delicious it is. It is loved by people of all ages and everyone can agree to that. It also contains both vitamin A and C, in addition to zinc and magnesium.

6. Strawberry and kiwi juice: Another delicious and nutritious drink that has a lot of vitamins and minerals that our immune system needs.





Image Credits: Busy Mommy Media

Vitamins to boost the immune system

You could also take some vitamin and mineral tablets to strengthen the body's immunity, but always consult with your doctor first before you take anything. There are...

1. Vitamin C tablets

2. Vitamin D tablets

3. Zinc tablets

Workouts for immune system

1. Walk everyday for 20-30 minutes. (If you can't leave the house, you can do it on a treadmill at home, or even just walk around the house.)

2. Do easy and simple cardio exercises that are not too stressful on your body.

3. If you practice yoga, then you probably know about its unbelievable benefits and how much it helps with our immunity.

Watch this awesome video to follow these simple home workouts to boost your immunity...

Other ways to increase immunity:

1. Stop smoking

2. Avoid drinking alcohol.

3. Try to take down any excessive caffeine intake.

4. Get enough sleep (at least 8 hours).

5. Constantly wash your hands properly and if at any time you don't have access to that, use a good hand sanitizer to stop any germs from infecting you.

Watch this video to learn how to wash your hands properly...

Main Image Credits: Healthtap