How to Motivate Yourself to Workout

Do you ever motivate yourself to workout? Does your daily routine include going to work, staring at your computer then heading home to your couch and staring at your wall? There should be some sort of exercise included in your day, even if it is just a walk around the block. Although the couch or hanging out with your friends may be very tempting, don't give in to that. If you need a little motivation to workout at home, to join friends at the gym or to take a workout class, keep reading....



If you're stuck at home and worried about weight gain, check this out.

1. Workout buddy

It is always encouraging to workout with a friend, partner or family member, especially if you are thinking of skipping a workout, chances are they will nag you not to.

2. Stress relief

While escaping from the real world by watching a movie is always fun, exercise is a great way to let out all that negative energy, and an even better way to relieve yourself from stress.

3. Sounder sleep

Instead of staring at the ceiling lost in your thoughts trying to fall asleep, clear your head through some sort of workout, you will get to sleep much better.

Here's what can also help with better sleep.

4. Hire a personal trainer

If you are the lazy kind, then a personal trainer is exactly what you need. Someone on top of your head pushing you to reach the best of your capabilities.

5. Challenge yourself

Make a bet with your family or even yourself that you can and will include some type of workout in your lifestyle. You don't want to be a failure in anyone's eyes.

Check out this Abs challenge!

6. Say goodbye to your tired lazy days

No more heavy breathing after going up a flight of stairs anymore. Say hello to the more energized lifestyle, it is much better than feeling crappy and useless.

7. Set goals

Perhaps like signing up for the next marathon, that way you will push yourself to work out and train yourself to be able to enter before the deadline.

8. Turn off the screens

Take a break from Social media and screens. Rest your eyes, mind and move your body. It will give you the boost of dopamine you need.

9. Fun

If you are not much of a workout person, join a zumba class, or even play tennis with a partner, do something that you will be able to enjoy.

10. Change your mood

A simple workout is the easiest way to flip your mood from sad and depressed to energized and positive.

11. Working out alone

If you're alone at home, take the opportunity to be confident and less self conscious. Open a video and learn how to do the poses or exercises perfectly, with no time limit or someone rushing you. Create a nice space for yourself, play the music you love or even light candles. Home workouts will end up being your new favorite thing.

These at home workouts will really help you out.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @shona_vertue