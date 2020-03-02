How to Protect Yourself From Viruses and Bacteria: 30 Things to Do Now!

There is no doubt that viruses and bacteria threaten our health and safety. Especially because some of them can be quick to spread and can cause severe complications if our immunity is weak. So it's only natural that we all start thinking of ways to prevent viral and bacterial infections so we can protect ourselves and the ones close to us.

So here are some simple things that you can start doing on a daily basis to help strengthen your immunity and protect your body from viruses and bacteria...

Before we start, it's important to know that you should always be washing your hands constantly before you touch your face and in public areas. Also if you're planning on wearing face masks these days, make sure you wash your hands before you put it on, before you take it off and after you take it off! We found this extremely helpful video on how to wear a face mask and which face mask to buy.

Here's how to wear a face mask

30 ways to prevent infectious viruses and bacteria:

1. Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap.

2. Avoid shaking hands and kissing. Especially with a person showing symptoms like coughing, sneezing, or they have a sore throat.

3. Use hand wipes continuously when you're out touching things in unfamiliar places, so you can avoid transferring the bacteria to your hands.

4. Use your elbows instead of your hands when opening doors in restaurants or public bathrooms.

5. Stop touching your face too much, so that the bacteria does not spread from your hands to your face.

6. Always have a hand sanitizer in your bag, and use it often.

7. Avoid touching walls and handles in public transportation.

8. Don't touch water taps in public places with your hands. Instead, use a tissue or glove.

9. Always make sure your nails are clean, bacteria hides under them.

10. Keep a good enough distance between you and those around you, so that you don't catch something

11. Try to stay in well ventilated open spaces.

12. Avoid crowded places.

13. Do not use other people's personal belongings.

14. Wash your dishes, cups, water bottles and any utensils really well and disinfect them.

15. Clean any surfaces in your home really well. Viruses are concentrated on glass, plastic, metal, paper and carpets.

16. Make sure to wash to your clothes and bed sheets constantly.

17. Avoid staying up too late and try to keep a healthy sleeping pattern. Sleep strengthens the immune system.

18. Exercise continuously, but be careful of the gym equipment you use, make sure to clean them to use gloves.

19. Eat food rich in probiotics, 'healthy bacteria' which help maintain a strong digestive and immune system. Like milk, garlic and dark chocolate.

20. Make sure to include onions in your diet. It helps produce nitric oxide in the cells of the immune system.

21. Avoid smoking. It weakens the body's immune system.

22. Ask your doctor if you can take zinc tablets for they are known to help the immune system as well.

23. Drink enough water (2-3 liters/day).

24. Avoid fast food and an unhealthy diet.

25. Don't consume too much sugar and salt for both can have a negative effect on our immunity.

26. Eat healthy food a daily basis, like vegetables and fruits.

27. Make sure to take one Tbsp of natural honey everyday, to boost the immunity.

28. Avoid stress and anxiety triggering situations as they can strongly affect your physical health and body's strength.

29. Go for regular checkups to make sure you're sustaining your body's health and aware of any deficiencies that can affect your resistance to infections.

30. Finally, if you notice any symptoms, even if they're mild, you should always follow up with your doctor immediately.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @zarahome