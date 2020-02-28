After all the food that we get used to consuming along with some bad habits that we indulge in, our bodies might seem like they do not listen anymore, even after going back on track. All those healthy meals that we eat, working out, or starving- which is not healthy and you should NEVER do that- it still seems like our body isn't responding. No worries! In fact, you should not worry about that because, in case you don't know this, worrying about your weight makes it worse.

So, here are 3 reasons why you should not worry about your weight:

1. Sleeping

We all know how sleep is so important so we can function properly during the day and blah, blah, blah, but surprisingly sleeping affects your weight as well. Studies show that lack of sleep can increase weight gain by 55 to 89%, which is a huge number! Thus, do not underestimate the power of sleeping, not only to prevent awful headaches but also to help with your journey of healthy weight management.

2. You are TOO focused on dieting and weight loss!

Your body is smart and can easily detect when you are obsessing about how much calories you have eaten, so it is not always a great idea to keep on checking your body every single day in front of the mirror, daydreaming about when you will have those flat abs. Instead, you should focus on nourishing your body with all the elements that it needs to enable you to have better health and consequently a better life. In fact, do not think about 'Dieting', think about 'Loving' your body, so that your body will love you back.

If you have been doing research about food, dieting and weight loss, you will have encountered the phrase 'love your body' which sounds a bit of a cliché, but it actually works. I have to tell you "BEAUTY COMES IN ALL SHAPES AND SIZES," there is no perfect weight or a shape that you should seek in order to be beautiful. Your body is beautiful no matter what size or shape you have. You must first admit that and change your perspective concerning beauty in order to have a better and healthier relationship with your body and your mind. You don't have to change your body and how you look in order to please someone. In fact, if you are happy with your body that's what matters the most. Yeah, it's so simple all you need to do is to accept your flaws and yourself as you are.

4. Don't stress-out about the fact that you NEED to lose weight

Don't get me wrong, losing weight has been used as a tool in order to manipulate people's choices and force them to buy products, or go under the knife to obtain the perfect shape and size. However, in reality, all you need to do is to work with what you have. Love your body and do not hate it for how it looks. In fact, embrace your body shape, size and the journey that you are in.

Main Image Credits: Amador Valley Today

