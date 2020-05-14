6 Tips to Help You Tighten Your Belly and Lose Fat Quickly

Sometimes you just want to tighten and tuck that tummy in, especially if you have an occasion or special evening. We prepare our hair, skin, nails, toes and outfits. So what can we do to prepare our body? These are some home remedies for how to tighten your stomach and the natural ways to help lose belly fat...



17 ways to avoid weight gain if you're staying at home for a while.



Natural drinks for regulating bowel movements

Our stomachs are usually bloated because of inflammation in the colon. So you can drink something that regulated bowel movements like warm cumin. Also, stay away from anything that might irritate your colon.

Natural home remedy to lose belly fat

Lemon Garlic Water Natural Drink Recipe for Belly Fat

Ingredients:



- 1 cup of water



- Juice of 1 lemon



- 3 garlic cloves

Easy at home workouts and Apps to help you exercise at home.



Steps:



1. Warm 1 cup of water.



2. Add the lemon juice to it.



3. Going the garlic cloves, add them to the lemon water and stir really well. Now you can drink it.



5. You can also swallow garlic cloves like a pill and then have this drink.



Note: Drink this on an empty stomach for two weeks, and you will notice a difference.

Tightening the stomach and abdominal muscles

On a daily basis, as you sit and walk try to remind yourself to always exercise tightening your abdomen or in other words tucking your tummy in. This really strengthens and tightens and the stomach.

Diuretics

If you have a problem with water retention, you can try drinking a natural diuretic like green tea to get rid of the excess water in your body. Do this a day before your event or occasion, so that you don't have to keep going to the bathroom.

Simple Exercises

If you feel your stomach is bloated, try doing some simple exercises at home, like walking or squats. They can help with bowel movement and releasing gas.

Corsets and Body Shapewear

Corsets and shapewear are available in a lot of different forms and in different sizes. If these tips above didn't help, you can opt for them instead, wearing them under your dress or outfits. They make a big difference because they compresses the body and shape it. You can shop for shapewear here.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nouraridaofficial