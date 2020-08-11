For Your 20s: The Most Common Changes That Happen to Vaginas

We talked in the previous article about the changes in the vagina during puberty and around ages 15-19. Today we're moving on to the next stage, which is your 20s. A lot of changes happen to our body in our 20s and so we wanted to discuss how your vagina changes in your 20s, from maturity, marriage and sex to pregnancy and giving birth...

How your vagina changes in your 20s:

There are some girls, especially in their early 20s, who get shy or ashamed of asking about their vagina and the changes that happen to it, especially when it comes to how it looks. It sometimes also stems from the fear or worry of not knowing or understanding why it's changing. Hopefully today you will be able to find some answers to these questions and concerns.

Enlarging of vaginal lips in your twenties

At this stage of life, the shape of the vagina, or more accurately the labia lips enlarge, compared to your teens. This is not due to any disease, bacteria or masturbation. It's completely normal because of maturity and the changes that happen, depending on the nature of each body. It is important to know that we all have different looking labias and there is no specfiic way or shape it should look.

Bikini area

We said before that during your teens, the bikini area changes color and becomes darker, however when you start removing your pubic hair, you might start to notice the vulva being slighter lighter and it could also be due to genetics. The skin might also become thinner, so it's important to treat it with care because of its sensitivity.

Vaginitis

The spread of bad bacteria in the sensitive area can lead to inflammation or vaginitis, where vaginal secretions increase due to bacterial or fungal infections causing bad odor, itching and pain. If you're had any of the previous symptoms, you should visit your doctor immediately so you can treat the infection right away. Leaving it untreated can be more harmful.

The pain of having sex for the first time

Women in their twenties have strong pelvic floor muscles, especially before childbirth. This is why many women feel pain when practicing intercourse for the first time because of its tightness down there and the tightening of the pelvic floor and vagina.

Causes of vaginal dryness

There are some women in their twenties who suffer from dryness in the vaginal area, especially after marriage, due to birth control pills. This can make the vaginal area dry all the time and not well lubricated, which can increases difficulties during sex. Lube can be of great help is this case. And if you can change the method of contraception with the recommendation of your doctor, so you can have a meths that suits you and doesn't affect your sex life.

Vulva or labia's change in color during pregnancy

There are some changes that happen during pregnancy, like the color of your vulva skin. If you notice it becoming darker or purplish, this could be due to pregnancy because of the blood flow in this area. The color should go back to normal after birth. However, if you want to stay on the safe side, you should consult your doctor to make sure everything's normal.

Vaginal expansion after childbirth

The vagina changes after childbirth. It expands for the baby to pass through, especially if you've had a couple of children. The pelvic floor muscles also stretch and become weaker than they were before. But you can address the matter either through an operation or by practicing Kegel exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles again.

Main Image Credits: entreelleswebzine.fr