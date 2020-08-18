For Your 30s: The Most Common Changes That Happen to Vaginas

In your 30s your vagina can go through a lot of changes depending on whether you've given birth and several other factors. However, the changes in your vagina strongly depend of your lifestyle, that's why many recommend Kegel exercises. We talked before about teens and your 20s, now it's time to talk about how your vagina changes in your 30s and what can cause those changes. However, it's important to remember that every body and vagina is different and so the changes that happen to you, whether or not they happen, could be different as well.

How your vagina changes in your 30s:

Perimenopause





Some women breastfeeding or pregnant can through 'a temporary menopause-like state' which can cause discomfort and things like vaginal dryness. Also the fluctuations in estrogen levels after giving birth is another cause for temporary vaginal dryness.

Vulva pigmentation

The vulva can get darker in color with age or after giving birth. The change in color can also be caused by the aftereffect of years of hair removal, which can change the way the vulva looks, as well. Also according to Kara Earthman who said to Healthline, generally skin elasticity and pubic hair stay the same as before, but in some cases the skin around the vagina also loses some elasticity and fat.

Stretching and appearance



Because of age and after giving birth, the muscles stretch and tear. It may take longer to heal at this age compared to your 20s. This can change how you vagina looks and feels, although a lot of women don't notice these changes. The vagina may look saggy and you could notice extra tissue. If you practice Kegels and pelvic floor physical therapy before you give brith, it can help reduce the effects of delivery and assist your muscles.

Kegel exercises

Like we mentioned you can help with the changes in your vagina with your lifestyle, like practicing Kegel exercises. In our 30s, vaginas lose their natural muscle tone, the pelvic floor muscles lose their strength because of the effects of childbirth and age. So strengthening you pelvic floor muscles with Kegel exercises is important and can help because when they're too weak they affect the uterus, bladder and bowel. You could also feel a heaviness in your vagina.

Here's how to do Kegel exercises:

1. Contract your pelvic floor muscles, which is what you squeeze to control your pee or stop peeing.

2. Hold your contraction for 10 seconds.

3. Release and repeat 3-5 times everyday.

You can also check out a video demonstrating Kegel exercises here.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @reesewitherspoon