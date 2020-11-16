Turmeric Benefits for Health, Skin and How to Make Golden Milk

Turmeric is a beautiful spice used in cooking for delicious flavor and beautiful color. It is also known to have amazing benefits for the body, health and skin. Today we're talking about turmeric benefits, its side effects, a long with the famous golden milk's recipe.

Important note: Patients who take blood thinners should not take turmeric, and pregnant women should consult their doctor before consuming it. You should consult your doctor before incorporating anything into your diet to make sure it suits your and your conditions.

The benefits of turmeric:

1. Turmeric benefits for mental health

Yes, it could help with your mood. Turmeric or its chemical compound Curcumin has been shown to help with anxiety, stress and depression because of its lowering of cortisol and elevation of serotonin.

2. Turmeric benefits for cell regeneration

Many studies have shown turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, so It could contribute to wound healing and cell regeneration.

3. Turmeric tea benefits

It is said that turmeric tea could help with the following:

Information Credits: Medical News Today

- Helps with immune function

- Anti-cancer

- Helps with diabetes

- Helps with lung condition symptoms

- Helps reduce arthritis symptoms

- Heart health

- Helps with Irritable bowel syndrome

Turmeric Golden Milk Recipe

Turmeric tea can be made by simmering together around 4 cups of water and 1 or 2 tsp of turmeric (powder or grated) before straining and serving. However, there's also the golden milk latte which is really popular and known to be really good for you. Check out this recipe video by Stephi Nguyen

4. Turmeric benefits for join pain

If you constantly suffer from joint pain, turmeric has the ability to help relieve that pain because of its anti-inflammatory properties that also work at relieving bone and joint pain.

5. Turmeric benefits for diabetes

Did you know that research suggests that one of the benefits of turmeric is that it could maintain the blood sugar level? Curcumin could maybe work on decreasing the level of glucose in blood.

6. Turmeric benefits for cholesterol

Turmeric could lower the level of cholesterol in the blood as well as, triglycerides.

7. Turmeric benefits for cancer

Turmeric has many antioxidants, making it possibly anti-cancer a a good fight against various cancers.

8. Turmeric benefits for Alzheimer's

One of the possible benefits of turmeric is improving memory and control of Alzheimer's disease, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

9. Turmeric benefits for weight loss

One of the benefits of turmeric is that it could increase fat burning rate, which is helpful for weight loss.

10. Turmeric benefits for digestion

Turmeric can really help with stomach ulcers and colon problems. It's an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory so it can help improve digestion and inflammation in the stomach.

11. Turmeric benefits for skin

Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help brighten the skin and give it an amazing glow. It can also help with dry skin.

Turmeric face mask:

Try adding a little bit of turmeric to egg whites and 2 drops of olive oil and 2 drops of lemon. Just be careful because turmeric can stains the skin.

12. Side effects of turmeric

Taking or consuming too much turmeric can have side effects and cause health problems, so make you're taking the moderate recommend amount by health experts and doctors.

- If you're pregnant or breastfeeding, you have to consult with your doctor because turmeric can be unsafe for you.

- There's a lot of talk online on possible dangers of turmeric on liver damage. So people recommend avoiding it or consulting with your doctor if you have liver disease.



- If you have problems with your bold duct or gallstones, it is possible that turmeric can make it worse. Do not use and ask your doctor.

- Turmeric could affect testosterone levels and therefore fertility and sperm movement in men, if it's consumed by mouth. Check with your doctor first.

- Turmeric can worsen problems for the stomach disorder GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease.

- If you have any bleeding problems or you take blood thinners, turmeric can increase the risk. So make sure you check with your doctor. Some also recommend stopping turmeric before a sugary with some time to prevent the possibly of increased bleeding.

- Use turmeric cautiously and you have to consult with you doctor if you have a hormone-sensitive condition.



- Although it it considered beneficial for blood sugar regulation. People with diabetes need to consult with their doctor because curcumin might make their blood sugar too low.



- Turmeric could affect iron absorption.

Main Image Credits: The Glowing Fridge