A 5 Minute Ab Workout to Do Everyday for Strong Killer Abs

Belly fat can be very annoying and the only way you can get those killer abs is to actually start working out. If you’re worried about not having time, then this 5 minute Ab workout leaves no excuse.

A good workout is not really about how much time you spend working out, as much as it has to do with how many times you do it per week, and the quality of the workout you do. Learning to do workout moves the right way will get you faster and better results. So, I decided to share with you a video that will help you with the 5 minute abs workout and will definitely motivate you. The video is by Rebecca Louise, an online workout instructor at XHIT daily.

Here’s a guide to the exact timing for every move you’ll be doing during this 5-minute workout for abs video:

1. Spiderman planks

55 seconds

2. Hip thrust

60 seconds

3. Right oblique crunches

30 seconds

4. Left oblique crunches

30 seconds

5. Right side plank reach through

30 seconds

6. Left side plank reach through

30 seconds

7. Full sit ups

60 seconds

Now get down to the floor and press play to start your first day of carving the killer abs you’ve been dreaming of!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @helenowen