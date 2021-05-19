Castor Oil Has a Lot of Health and Beauty Benefits...Here They Are

Nowadays, we’re bombarded with advertisements for expensive creams and treatments to improve our health, even though natural substances and oils can be just as effective and sometimes better for our bodies. Castor oil is one of those natural wonders that can benefit your body from head to toe!

Note: Make sure your consult your doctor or expert first on how to use castor oil, which products to try and if you should be using it all! That's because some people may be allergic to it and pregnant women for example should not be using it. So don't use it before asking your doctor.

What is castor oil?

Castor oil is pale yellow oil that comes from the castor plant, which is scientifically referred to as Ricinus Communis. Many centuries ago, ancient Egyptians were among the first people to use it for therapeutic purposes.

What are the benefits of castor oil?

Castor oil has several health and beauty benefits, such as:

Benefits of castor oil for the body:

Pain relief

Castor oil is anti-inflammatory and can be used as a pain reliever for people with arthritis, back pain, and rheumatism. Try it by dipping a piece of cloth in castor oil, putting it over the affected area and warm it up.

Constipation

Known to be a very powerful laxative, castor oil can treat constipation and is often used in medication.

Immune booster

In addition to its many benefits, castor oil is known to be a great immunity booster, which is why it’s recommended as a home remedy for people with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy and many other illnesses. Talk to your doctor about how castor oil can help you strengthen your immune system.

Dry eyes

Castor oil can sometimes be found in some eye drops to help treat dry eyes. It is also known to help with inflammation.

Castor oil benefits for skin :

Moisturization

Although some people may be allergic to it, it can be actually be really good for moisturization. It is sometimes used in products to help hydrate the skin.

Dry heels and calluses

That moisturization is also good if your feet need some pampering. You can apply a generous amount of castor oil to your feet, especially if you have dry heels and/or calluses. Wear a pair of socks after applying so you don’t make a mess, and leave it overnight. It might take several nights, but you’ll notice a significant difference.

Stretch marks and scars

Many mothers get stretch marks on their belly after giving birth. Other people complain have scars that never seem to go away. One thing you can do is regularly massage castor oil into the affected areas. This will promote the growth of healthy skin tissue, helping stretch marks and scars fade away over time! Castor oil might work for the rest of your skin, too. It is believed to decrease the appearance of wrinkles, soothe sunburns, and treat brittle nails.

Acne

Since castor oil is also good for inflammation, it can help with acne. It can also help with bacteria growth and irritated skin. However, it's pretty heavy so make sure you consult your doctor about it first.

Castor oil benefits for hair:

Hair growth

Castor oil is mostly known and popular for hair growth and thickening. It can be massaged for around 6 minutes regular to help with hair growth. It is also known to help with dry hair and can combat split ends and give your hair a healthy glow!

Eyebrow & eyelashes

If you want to thicken your eyebrows, or eyelashes, then you’ll love using castor oil. It can really make a difference with them. However, if you use it on your eyelashes, be careful not to get it into your eyes!

The scalp

It can also be helpful for the scalp, again thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. It may help with dandruff, and irritated skin.

Can I start using castor oil?

You should definitely try out all these great benefits of castor oil for yourself. However, before you do, consult your doctor just to be on the safe side, especially if you’d like to use it for immunity purposes. Be especially careful with castor oil for internal use by swallowing or ingesting it.

Furthermore, remember that too much of a good thing can harm you, so talk to your doctor about how often you can use castor oil so you can gain the benefits without hurting your body.

Main Image Credits: Daria Shevtsova from Pexels