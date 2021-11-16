There Are 10 Different Types of Massages. Which Type Should You Get?

Do you ever feel like all you want to do after a long day is relax and get a massage? I was surprised to learn that there are various types of massages *shocker, I know*. I had assumed there were only three or four, but there are many more, perhaps ten. Today, we'll go over massage types in depth, including the various types and their purposes, so that the next time you say you want a massage, you'll know which one is right for you. So, let's take a look at the 10 different types of massages. Which type should you get?

In case you're wondering, what exactly is a massage?

Many people, including myself, are unaware that there are various types of massage. The massage's main goal is to focus on different parts of the body for healing purposes or to help you relax. It is the practice of rubbing and kneading the body with one's hands. Usually, this is done by a trained massage therapist; always ensure that the person giving you a massage is trained. To relieve pain and tension, a massage therapist will apply gentle or strong pressure to the muscles and joints of the body.

Let's look at the different types of massage and which one is best for you:

1. Swedish massage

A Swedish massage can be extremely beneficial if you have muscle knots and don't know what to do about them. It is also the most effective way to completely relax your body. Traditional massage therapists typically use kneading, stroking, and friction to relax muscles and increase blood circulation. Massage oil is used by the therapist to make the hand strokes and movements more comfortable. Before you begin, you should expect a consultation in which you will be asked about your health and lifestyle, as well as if you have any particular tough spots or areas to avoid.

2. Aromatherapy Massage

Aromatherapy massage incorporates the use of essential oils into the massage process. The use of essential oils dates back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, where they frequently provided scented massages and aromatic baths; aren't you proud to be Egyptian? The pharaohs are full of unexpected twists and turns.

This massage session is simply a journey for your body and soul to completely relax and forget about the outside world. The scents you choose are extremely important.

Many therapists will first consult with you to learn what types of essential oils you prefer. Cypress, for example, is thought to relieve muscle pain, whereas tea tree is used to support the immune system.

Aromatherapy massages are ideal for people who want their massage to include an emotional healing component.

3. Hot stone Massage

This is the massage session that you see advertised on spa brochures. Hot stone massage is unmistakably unique. The massage therapist places hot stones on your body and frequently uses them to massage you. The effect enables the therapist to go deeper while using less pressure.

You're probably wondering why hot stones are used. Well, the proper level of heat is a great way to loosen muscle tension and increase your levels of relaxation.

4. Deep Tissue Massage

Deep tissue massage can help relieve severe muscle tension if you have it all the time. It works especially well if you have musculoskeletal disorders, postural issues, or chronic muscle pain and tension. Massage therapists frequently dig in with their knuckles, hands, and elbows. Don't worry, it's not painful; in fact, it's extremely relaxing.

So there are two types of deep messages: deep tissue massage, which focuses on layers of muscles, and deep pressure massage, which focuses on the entire body. If you have inflamed joints or an ailment like lupus, it is best to avoid a deep tissue massage; it can worsen the condition rather than help it, so it is best to consult a doctor.

5. Shiatsu massage

Shiatsu is a type of physical therapy that focuses on emotional, physiological, and spiritual well-being. Shiatsu massage is ideal for people who want to feel relaxed while also relieving stress, pain, and tension.

Barefoot shiatsu, healing shiatsu, and movement shiatsu are a few examples of names you may come across. Let's talk about barefoot shiatsu, which includes powerful yoga-like stretches to release tension. If you're looking for something more healing, consider healing shiatsu, which focuses on mindfulness and meditation.

6. Prenatal massage

We've all heard about how uncomfortable pregnancy is most of the time, and can we talk about the back pain you have to deal with for 9 months? Prenatal massage is the answer to all of your problems. It can help with aches and pains. It can help reduce pregnancy body aches, stress, swelling, and muscle tension, as well as help you sleep better. You can get a massage at any time while pregnant. However, it is not recommended during your first trimester due to the risk of miscarriage.

Prenatal massage, like Swedish massage, uses gentle pressure. Of course, you won't be able to lay on your stomach on a regular massage table, especially after the first trimester. The therapist will focus on your lower back, hips, and legs. Finding a therapist who is certified in prenatal massage is best for your safety and the safety of your baby.

7. Sports massage

Athletes who have suffered a muscle injury as a result of sports are the most likely to benefit from sports massage. It's also a good choice if your body is prone to injury, as it can help prevent sports injuries. Sports massage can also help you improve your flexibility and performance. It helps to relieve pain, anxiety, and muscle tension.

A sports massage can be given as a full-body massage or by concentrating on the areas of the body that need the most attention. Massage therapists frequently combine massage techniques, such as deep tissue massage or acupuncture, to satisfy the unique needs of athletes and sports.

8. Reflexology Massage

People who want to relax or restore their natural energy levels should try reflexology. It's also a good option if you don't like having your entire body touched. This type of massage uses techniques such as thumb and finger walking to stimulate reflex points on your feet, which are frequently associated with a related organ. If you enjoy foot massages, this type of massage may be for you.

9. Reiki Massage

Reiki is a Japanese technique. This isn't your average massage. Working with tissue is not part of the Reiki practice. Practitioners, on the other hand, gently place their hands above or on your body to transmit warmth and energy. Many people who attend reiki sessions report sensations of tingling or heat from the practitioner's hands, which leads to a sense of relaxation and well-being. It is a non-invasive, gentle technique that will not leave you sore the next day.

10. Thai massage

Thai massage, also known as "yoga massage," typically involves the practitioner performing a series of intense stretches. Your therapist will apply firm pressure to your body with their palms and fingers. In addition, you will be stretched and twisted into various positions.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nev_spa_wellness