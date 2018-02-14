These 3 Energy-Filled Smoothies Are the Healthiest Way to Start Your Day

Since the world is moving towards healthier lifestyles, more people are quitting coffee every day, and they're turning to other options that would fill them with the energy they need in the morning. I told you before about the types of food that would boost your energy, and this time I’ll introduce you to 3 energy-filled smoothies that will help you start your day right.

1. Banana Smoothie

Sweet bananas are the best, and if you just quit sugar-filled foods, they can be a great replacement.

Blend 1 banana along with 1 cup of milk (the type of milk is chosen according to your preference), and 1 tsp of honey.

2. Peach Yogurt Smoothie

De-seed 1 peach, and leave the skin on.

In a blender, mix the peach, 1 cup of milk (the type of milk is chosen according to your preference), ½ cup of yogurt, and 1 tsp of honey.

3. Green Garden Smoothie

This recipe is for the ones who would like to have a sour taste in the morning instead of a sweet one.

In a blender, mix 1 peeled cucumber, a handful of celery and kale, and 1 apple peeled and sliced. And end it with the juice of one lemon.

Bon Appetit.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @nardineffarag