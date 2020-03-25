How to Sleep Fast and Deeply? 5 Steps to Make the Biggest Difference

Insomnia and disturbed sleep is a huge problem for a lot of people. Some people have trouble sleeping on a regular basis and others suffer when something is triggering their anxiety, like being exposed to news on the spread of the Coronavirus.

Restlessness and difficulty sleeping is not an easy thing, it can be very emotionally and physically draining. Getting a good night sleep is very underrated, when it actually has the power to turn your life around. How to sleep fast is one thing, but knowing how to sleep better at night naturally is a whole other thing.

Wouldn't it be amazing if you could find habits or a routine that would get you a good night sleep and help you fall asleep quickly, without having to resort to any medication? We really hope this works for you and we think it would definitely help and make difference.

How to sleep fast and deeply in 5 steps:

1. Avoid electronics, social media and news before bed

We all use our phones in bed and sometimes even fall asleep with them next to us or in our hands. This is one of the biggest causes of disturbed and restless sleep. Being online before bed is a recipe for stress and anxiety, because our mind registers what we process before bed and you keep thinking about it, especially if it's worrying news. Therefore, you leave no room for sleep or only really restless sleep.

Try to stay away from electronics for at least an hour before bed, I know it's hard but it will really help...

2. How to make your bedroom perfect for sleep and maximize your sleep environment

It makes no sense for us to just go to our bedroom, put our head on the pillow and fall into deep sleep, unless you've had a vey exhausting day. That's why creating a calming sleep environment in your bedroom can help prepare you to fall asleep.

- Change the bed sheets, fluff your pillow and spread the duvet for your comfort.

- Adjust the room temperature. Try making it a little warmer than the rest of the house or slightly cooler, depending on the weather. That way it's perfect for sleeping and you won't get restless because you're too cold or it's too hot.

- Spray the room or your pillow with a relaxing deep sleep spray, scented with lavender.

- Make sure the room is dark or if you don't like the dark, you have two options. Either leave the door open so that light from the bathroom or the hallway can come in. Or you can have dimmer with a soft warm relaxing light.

Here are 20 things to keep by your bed on the nightstand to boost relaxation and cosiness...

3. 4-7-8- Breathing Exercise for Sleep

You can practice breathing exercises in bed to help relieve stress and anxiousness. One of the most simple and effective breathing techniques is the 4-7-8 breathing exercise...

- Place the tip of your tongue behind your upper front teeth.

- Exhale vigorously through your mouth.

- Close your mouth, releasing your tongue and inhale through your nose, counting to 4.

- Hold your breath with a count of seven.

- Open your mouth, exhale, and count to eight.

- Repeat this exercise at least three times until you relax completely.

4. Calming Essential Oils for Sleep

Another thing that I have been following for some time now is the use of calming essential oils before bed, like lavender. I take a small amount of it and massage my forehead and between my eyebrows. I must say it really helps me sleep fast.

5. Relaxing Music for Sleep

The power of music is undeniable. All you need to do is to look for relaxing playlists, mediation music, or nature sounds to play as you try falling asleep. Close your eyes and try to focus on just listening.

You can listen to this relaxing playlist we made on Spotify and Anghami:

Fustany's Relaxing Songs playlist on Spotify

Fustany's Relaxing Songs playlist on Anghami

More tips on how to sleep through the night:

There are some simple things that you should focus on during the day, so you can sleep fast and more deeply at night.

1. Avoid naps or sleeping in the middle of the day.

2. Workout.

Here are some home workout ideas to help...

3. Yoga and meditation can do wonders for sleep.

4. Avoid eating heavy meals before bed.

5. Reduce your caffeine intake.

6. Try to wake up early everyday and have a fixed sleeping schedule. This is absolutely essential.





