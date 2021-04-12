8 Tips to Consider When Working Out After Iftar

You know that feeling, after Iftar, you feel so full and embrace your inner couch potato. You look at the dessert plate and think, maybe I'll have just a little piece. And after gobbling down the sweetness, a nice cup of tea will do the trick for digestion.

Now when you are at the stage, are you thinking, "Time to change into my trainers for a workout?" Chances are you aren't, and you're waiting for the long commercial break to end, to watch your favorite Ramadan series. I don't blame you, but staying fit and healthy in Ramadan 2021 is super important. Once you figure out the trick on how to workout our after Iftar, you probably won't stop.

1. First and foremost, decide on the type of workout you will be doing during Ramadan. Is it a brisk walk after Iftar, or something with high intensity. Figure out what your body can tolerate.

Walking after Iftar: If you're aiming for a brisk walk after Iftar, then you have a lot more freedom when it comes to your Iftar meal. Make sure to wait until you don't feel so full, and pace yourself when you head out for your walk. Start slow and work your way up, this will help you digest your food.

High intensity workout after Iftar: You'll need to make sure to not eat too much during Iftar. Go for dates, soup and salad, a few items that will make you feel full and also give you a boost of energy, but at the same time, can be digested fast enough, so you can head for that workout after Iftar.

2. Even if you go for a light meal, wait at least two hours after Iftar before heading to a workout. Not only for digestion purposes, but you don't want to feel so full when you are running and jumping.

3. During Iftar, stick to foods that are easily digestible. Avoid foods that are high on fat.

4. In the off chance the only time you can go for a workout is an hour after Iftar, just go for soup and salad, and continue your heavy meal after the workout.

Be careful with your choice of meal after the workout, because you don't want your workout to go to waste. Go for a healthy and light meal like grilled chicken and roasted vegetables. You'll feel full don't worry, and make sure to avoid the sweets. We know the kunafa and basboosa can me appealing, but do your best to limit your intake.

5. Be sure to hydrate your body and consume lots of water after breaking your fast. That way, you will prevent any muscle cramps during your workout.

6. Do consider workouts like yoga or swimming after Iftar, they are not intense and are super effective to maintain your weight and your figure. With yoga, the movements are slow, yet intense, which would make it easier to do after Iftar. The same applies to swimming, the water helps with carrying your weight, but be careful because the floating back and forth could lead to an upset stomach. If you are going to go swimming after Iftar, stick to solids more than fluids on Iftar, salads and dates for example.

7. Don't introduce a new workout, one you have never tried before, during Ramadan. Your body is still getting used to fasting and introducing one main meal during Iftar, so make sure to go for a regiment you've tried before.

8. Consider working out at home after Iftar, that way you can be in charge of the time you choose to workout, and you can pace yourself without the pressure of a group of people around you.