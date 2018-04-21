Beauty Header image fustany beauty health and fitness 9 exercises to burn belly fat and gain flat stomach by rebecca louise main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Video: An Exercise Routine to Burn Belly Fat and Get a Flat Stomach

Belly fat is every woman’s nightmare, but it’s not impossible to beat! Belly fat just needs dedication and determination to burn it off and get a flat stomach. So, if you’re ready for this challenge, you need to see this workout video by XHit’s famous trainer Rebecca Louise to burn belly fat and get a flat stomach.

Don’t worry, if you follow a healthy diet by cutting off fizzy drinks, products that contain high saturated fats, and eat moderately, you can totally get a flat stomach and burn belly fat with the help of these nine workout moves in a couple of months.

So here are the nine workout moves Rebecca Louise will be performing in the video that will help you burn belly fat and get a flat stomach:

-  30 seconds the roll.

-  30 seconds windmills.

-  30 seconds starfish crunches.

-  30 seconds mountain climbers.

-  30 seconds Russian twists.

-  30 seconds Spiderman planks.

-  30 seconds Single leg drops.

-  30 seconds double leg circles.

-  60 seconds flutter kicks.

