Video: An Exercise Routine to Burn Belly Fat and Get a Flat Stomach

Belly fat is every woman’s nightmare, but it’s not impossible to beat! Belly fat just needs dedication and determination to burn it off and get a flat stomach. So, if you’re ready for this challenge, you need to see this workout video by XHit’s famous trainer Rebecca Louise to burn belly fat and get a flat stomach.

Don’t worry, if you follow a healthy diet by cutting off fizzy drinks, products that contain high saturated fats, and eat moderately, you can totally get a flat stomach and burn belly fat with the help of these nine workout moves in a couple of months.

So here are the nine workout moves Rebecca Louise will be performing in the video that will help you burn belly fat and get a flat stomach:

- 30 seconds the roll.

- 30 seconds windmills.

- 30 seconds starfish crunches.

- 30 seconds mountain climbers.

- 30 seconds Russian twists.

- 30 seconds Spiderman planks.

- 30 seconds Single leg drops.

- 30 seconds double leg circles.

- 60 seconds flutter kicks.