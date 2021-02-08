What to Eat After Your Workout to Gain Muscles or Lose Weight

The food you eat after your workout could truly make a difference. As much as the snacks you eat before your workout are crucial, it's also very important to pay extra attention to what to eat after a workout! After your workout, your body is heated up and in the mood to recover. It has lost many calories and burnt so many fats, and that's why you need to fill it up wisely. However, it all depends on what you're looking for, because losing weight and gaining muscles are different.

How Does Our Body Change in Our 20s and 30s?

So, here's what to eat after workout to lose weight and build muscle:

1. What to eat after workout to lose weight

If you're longing to lose weight, make sure to stay away from foods that are rich in carbs and sugar. During your workout, your body burns out all the carbs from your pre-workout meal. That's exactly why you should supply your body with proteins and vegetables, as they're easier to digest.

- Grilled chicken, meat or salmon

- Fruit salad (include berries, bananas, apples pineapples..)

7 Foods That Can Help With Headaches

- Classic salad or chicken Caesar salad

Here are some healthy salad ideas...

- Yoghurt with oatmeal

- Tuna sandwich with brown bread

- Salmon

- Leafy greens that are dark like, kale and arugula

- Eggs (maybe scrambled next to sautéed mushrooms)

What Are the Stages of Losing Weight When You're on a Diet?

2. What to eat after a workout to gain muscle

If you're looking for ways to gain muscles, the foods you should eat after your workout should be filled with healthy unsaturated fats, which will help you rebuild the fats around your muscles. Protein and carbs are important as well as they both help the post-workout recovery process. Carbs also work on recovering the post-workout decrease in immunity that might happen.

For Your 40s: How to Lose Belly Fat and Tighten the Stomach

- Potatoes

- Pasta

A healthy pasta idea for you...

The Easiest Healthy Chicken Pasta Recipe for Your New Diet Routine

- Whole wheat toast with peanut butter and banana

- Yoghurt with cinnamon, almonds and mixed nuts

- Sweet potatoes (you can have it baked next to grilled salmon)

- Apples with almond/peanut butter

Is Sex Safe During Pregnancy?

- Quinoa with steamed vegetables

- Rice with sautéed or steamed vegetables

- Nuts

- Avocado on whole grain toast

Don't miss our horoscopes section!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @marthastewart