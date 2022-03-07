Yoga is good for both the soul and the body, and what better combination could there be? If you need a good workout to help you get in shape, a yoga class is the answer. If you're not feeling well and need to do some soul cleansing, yoga will do the trick. So, if you're ready to open your heart and begin your journey in the peaceful world of yoga but aren't sure where to start, what type of class to attend, or which yoga instructors to begin with, this is the place to start. Here are the 11 yoga instructors you need in your life.

Sally Awad

My first yoga class was with the amazing Sallyness, and I couldn't stop going after that. She now offers hybrid yoga. If you don't know what hybrid yoga is, it's a class where you'll sweat your t-shirt off.

Hybrid yoga is a combination of yoga practice and various styles of traditional exercises (such as Pilates, CrossFit, and acrobatics, among others). It has a strong, underlying tendency to connect people's mental intentions with physical activities they already enjoy. So, if you want to push yourself, you should definitely try Sally's class.

Nina Kabbany

Last year, I had the wonderful opportunity to try one of Nina Kabbany's classes, and let me tell you, it's the class you need to end a long, hectic day of work and go to a yoga class to relax, which is exactly how I felt after her class; so relaxed.

Nina teaches a variety of yoga styles, including Healing Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Vikasa Yoga, and Power Vinyasa. Her classes are suitable for all levels, so if you are new to yoga and are worried that it will be difficult, there is no such thing in Nina's class because she will guide you through the flow.

Marwan Samir

If you still believe that yoga is only for girls, hello, it's 2022, and yoga is for everyone. I personally attended Marwan Samir's class, and let me tell you, it was just the right amount of challenge for me on this particular day! His classes push you to work every muscle in your body, and you will leave class not knowing it was possible that this area could hurt you, but not the kind of pain that is bad for you, but the kind that is "no pain, no gain."

Marwan teaches an energy flow class, which is a vinyasa class for all levels that aims to energize the body, mind, and senses with physically challenging yet accessible sequences and teaches you how to direct your body's energies to improve your strength, balance, and endurance.

Diana Faaberg

Diana Faaberg is one of the co-founders of "The Faab Space." Her serene soul reflects on the yoga classes she teaches. A class that will challenge you, but you won't feel like you're working hard because Diana will be smiling the entire time.

Diana teaches "ladder flow," which is beneficial to the core. It's a fast-paced flow that works your core and stretches your muscles. "Melt into Backbends" is another class she teaches. This class is excellent for spine bending because we all know that how we sit has a significant impact on our backs! Diana's class is a must-try if you're looking for a challenging class with a calm instructor.

Lousiana Faaberg

Lousiana Faaberg is the co-founder of "The Faab Space," and it's no coincidence that she's Diana Faaberg's sister. The two sisters began their journey together and are now living their dream. Lousiana carries weights and practices yoga, so carrying weights will not harm your body!

Lousiana teaches a "body flow class," which is a total-body workout that leaves you feeling strong and energized after class, and what better way to end your class with a bit of energy? If you want to try Lousiana's class, go to "The Faab Space" and relax in the welcoming environment.

Ali Abdelkawi

Ali Abdelkawi is a CrossFit coach and yoga instructor. I'm sure you can guess how his class goes. Nothing beats a class challenge to make you feel like you're more than capable of doing something. Ali teaches functional yoga.

The first thing you should know about functional yoga is that it is a method that can be applied to any yoga style, exercise, or practice. This method attempts to break the cycle of you putting limits on yourself when your body is capable of far more than you realize. Through the flow, you can motivate yourself to believe that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything.

Mariam Bakry

Mariam Bakry is one of the co-founders of "The Mala," my current favorite yoga studio! Mariam is a RYT 550 yoga instructor who specializes in Aerial yoga, Pilates, and Budokon.

Budokon is a fusion of yoga and martial arts that you never knew you needed! A vinyasa flow-style yoga practice with gentle tai chi-style movements and a meditation quality. It aids in the development of strength, discipline, control, and spirituality. I haven't tried Mariam's classes yet, but they are at the top of my list of classes to try because this class will be a real challenge, and who doesn't enjoy a good challenge?

Aya Hossam

Aya Hossam's class is just the perfect yoga class to start your day with. She offers morning classes and I tried it once, and let me tell you, after the class you have so much energy that you feel like you can do so much on this day. It's like a sudden boost of energy.

Aya teaches light vinyasa classes that are appropriate for all levels. If you're thinking it'll be a slow flow that you'll get bored with, think again. It's the kind of flow your body needs. If you're looking for a nice morning yoga class, Aya's is a must-try.

Youssef Abouelghar

Youssef Abouelghar is a 200-RYT yoga instructor whose flexibility makes everyone envious! On his Instagram account, he gives nice yoga tips that are very useful if you are just starting out with yoga or if you have always been doing this move incorrectly and didn't realize it! One of the classes Youssef gives is "Ashtanga."

Ashtanga yoga is a specific sequence of advanced yoga postures that emphasizes the flow and breath between movements. Each practice starts and ends with five rounds of sun salutations. Classes are frequently taught in the "Mysore style", which necessitates the yoga teacher guiding and adjusting each student individually.

Sarah Abdelmoneim

If you listen to Nile FM, you'll recognize Sarah Abdelmoneim's voice; she's a radio presenter, the founder of "Sukun Studios", and, of course, a fantastic yoga instructor. Her upbeat personality makes each class so enjoyable that you don't want it to end!

Sarah is a 500-RYT yoga instructor. She is also a co-founder of the Raabta Wellness Festival. She teaches a variety of yoga styles, but the Budokon is one you should not miss.

Nour Ahmed

Nour Ahmed is a 200RYT-certified yoga instructor. Her classes are suitable for all levels, and you will feel as if you have earned your Shavasana at the end of class! Nour teaches a variety of yoga classes, but her specialty is "Core Yoga."

Core yoga is based on the idea that everything works from the inside out. Stretching, physical movement, breathing, and other practical yoga techniques are used to help you develop strong abdominals, a strong back, and improved posture.

I hope that after reading this article, you are inspired to begin your yoga journey. Or you are able to try these wonderful yoga instructors because once you attend one of their classes, you will not be able to stop. Namaste to the future yogis.



Main Image Credits: Vogue Globe