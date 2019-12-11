21 Festive Makeup Looks for a Glamorous Holiday Season

At Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, I usually see girls wearing very glamorous glittery makeup, and I have always wondered how can I get that look? So I went and I bought a very cool silver glitter eyeshadow palette from Illamsqua. And, as I was looking for inspirational makeup looks to try, I came across some festive holiday glam makeup looks that are beautiful and will make any girl feel glam and really festive.

The holiday season is all about shimmer, glitter and sexy red lips. Don’t be afraid to try new and edgy looks for a Christmas or a New Year’s Eve party, this is the time for you to feel comfortable and go for a bold glam look. You can wear lip gloss or nude lipstick if you want to tone things down. There are a couple of different makeup looks to choose from so here are your options...

1. Glam Smokey Eyes

For a new year's eve formal dinner or even party, you can bring out the sexy smokey eye. Define your eyes with eyeliner and smoke it out with your favorite shade of brown or black. Don't forget to add a touch of sparkle as well.

2. Sparkle, Shimmer and Glitter

This is the time to bring out the glitter. A lot of girls wait for this time of year for an excuse to have a glistening sparkly eye. And even though we don't need an excuse to wear shimmer or glitter, take the opportunity this festive season for a fun Christmas party or new year's eve party.

3. A Red Lip

A red lip is classic for Christmas and can be paired with whatever eye you're comfortable with. A red lip also looks so chic and modern with no eye makeup at all, so make your pick. It's perfect for a festive night out or a Christmas gathering at home.

4. Silver or gold?

The festive season is usually associated with silver. However, you don't have to limit yourself to that if you don't like silver or it doesn't suit you. Gold can be very festive and glamorous as well, so try gold instead. Also, gold looks incredible with red lipstick.

Scroll to see ideas for festive glam makeup looks for the holiday season...









Main Image Credits: Instagram @camilacoelho