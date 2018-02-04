During wintertime, it’s always a good thing to wear some makeup to have nice glam look. And this winter, make sure you get the trendiest lipstick colors, for a very chic winter look! Because winter lipstick colors are quite striking and obvious, you’ll find yourself putting less effort on the rest of your face, because honestly they’re quite enough and catchy.

So let’s take a look at these 10 trendy lipstick colors you should be wearing this winter.

1. Huda Beauty Liquid Matt Lipstick - Trophy Wife

2. Huda Beauty Liquid Matt Lipstick - Famous













3. Huda Beauty Liquid Matt Lipstick - Heartbreaker









4. Kylie Cosmetics - Mary Jo

K





5. M.A.C Lipstick - Rebel









6. NYX Cosmetics Lip Lingerie - Embellishment









7. NYX Cosmetics Lip Lingerie - Ruffle Trim







8. Anastasia Beverly Hills - Alisson Matt





9. Nars Lipstick - Scarlet Empress 1008





10. Lime Crime Cosmetics - Blondie Metallic Velvetine Liquid Lipstick

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @vattey