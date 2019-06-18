2
| by Omneya Hossam

Fustany Tried It: High-End Matte Lipstick for Drugstore Price From Bourjois

I am a huge fan of matte lipstick way before it was cool again. Back when I was a teenager it was all about the gloss and how shiny your lips are; great, but when matte lipstick was back on track I was the first to cheer. Bourjois always has the best mascaras and blushes, but I had never tried any of their lipsticks until recently. The other day I walked into the makeup store to find their recently released lipstick line 'Velvet'. I tried many shades on my hand and finally settled on shade no. 18, which is 'Mauve-Martre'.

Upon applying it, I could feel that it’s very creamy and soft and rich in color, after a minute it starts to dry a bit to give you that sharp matte finish that you are looking for. It lasts for a long time but I always keep it with me in case I need to reapply.

The velvet line has over 26 shades and the packaging is quite chic. As for the price tag, I think it’s really affordable for a drugstore brand. So, if you are searching for a good matte lipstick that won’t break the bank, I recommend you consider the new 'Velvet' line from Bourjois and always check out Fustany Tried It for more beauty product reviews.

Main Image Credits: Bourjois.com/uk

