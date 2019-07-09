Fustany Tried It: The Best Liquid Lipstick I've Ever Tried Is by Sephora

What I hate most about lipsticks is that they don't last, especially liquid lipsticks, they melt and go all over the place. Makeup artist Soha Khoury was doing a bridal makeup test on my sister for her wedding and she used the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick. My sister was going for a red lip on her wedding which meant it had to stay put, especially because it was an outdoor wedding and a red lipstick can smear and go everywhere. So, Soha recommended these Sephora liquid lipsticks for us and they have become my all time favorite liquid lipsticks.

I was traveling so I got my sister a red shade and fuchsia for myself. I felt like I needed to talk to you girls about it and give you my review of the Sephora Cream Lip Stain because I know so many of you will fall in love with it as well.

Long Lasting

It stays on my lips all day, I apply it only once. I can do whatever with it, drink and eat, whatever I want and it doesn't move. It doesn't smear on my teeth or transfer anywhere.

It's a Non Drying Liquid Lipstick

It also doesn't dry my lips at all, which most long lasting lipsticks I found and liquid lipsticks do. It also doesn't exaggerate the existing dryness on my lips when they're chapped. The formula is very smooth and soft.



Affordable & Practical

The price is also really good so you can buy more than one. Also, I love that the product itself lasts a long time, even though the bottle looks small, you only need a small amount for each application. There's also a big diverse shade range so there's something for everyone.