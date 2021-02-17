7 Tips to Help You Find the Best Mascara for You

Picking the right mascara might not be as easy as it sounds. Yes, different mascara can make quite a difference when it comes how they apply, look, stay and even feel on your eyes. We also all know quite well how outstanding our eyes can look when we apply the perfect eye make-up and mascara, so here are 8 tips to how to find the right mascara for you.

How to find the best mascara for you:

1. How to pick the type of mascara

First, you need to decide what type of mascara that you really need. Your daily usage of makeup will determine whether you'll opt for a waterproof mascara or a water soluble one. If you're living in a hot and sticky environment or your eyes water a lot then a water-proof mascara should be your pick for less smudgy look. I must say that the process of taking off water-proof mascara can be somehow tiring though. My personal advice is to carry both in your make-up bag, and wear the waterproof mascara when needed.

2. Picking your mascara color

Your eye color and skin tone determine what color of mascara is best for you! And guess what? Your eyebrow color too! If you want to bring out your eyes, then black mascara creates drama and adds glam to your eye make-up, otherwise brown mascara will work best while pulling off a natural look. Colored mascaras are gorgeous as well but are more bold and unconventional, however, a blue one for example can really bring out brown eyes.

3. Finding the best mascara wand

How do I want my eyelashes to look after applying mascara? Yes, you should be asking this question to yourself before hitting the drugstore or a makeup store. The mascara brush is a main tool in determining how you want your eyelashes to look. A straight and plastic bristled brush gives you full mascara coverage, reaches baby lashes and makes them look sleek and separated, while a curved fluffy and classic mascara brush leaves your lashes thickened and curled.

For those with thin eyelashes:

Choose the mascara that gives you double the volume, so go for a big mascara wand and thicker mascara liquid texture.

For those with short eyelashes:

If you want your eyelashes to look longer, you should pick a mascara with a long and thin brush and look for a packaging that says it's a lengthening mascara.

For those with small eyes:

You should choose a type of mascara that helps you open the eyes and define them. That's why you should go for a curved and fat mascara want to help open up the eyes and create and lifting effect.

For those with straight eyelashes:

You would also love a curved brush to help, along with an eyelash curler, lift the lashes. It is also probably best to look for a long-lasting one so the lashes would stay in place for longer. Ask around, as well, for a formula that isn't too heavy so it doesn't weigh the lashes down.

4. Mascara for sensitive eyes

If you're a contact lens wearer or you have sensitive eyes, then you should opt for a very gentle mascara. Some mascaras can cause you redness, itching, and watery eyes. Skim through the ingredients while buying a mascara; if you find anything you know you are allergic to, avoid it immediately.

5. How to choose colored mascara

Black suits all kinds of makeup. However, colored mascaras like blue or green, we recommend that you pick them according to your eye color or the makeup look shades you're going for.

6. The smell and texture of the mascara

Make sure you smell your mascara before buying it. If the scent is too strong or strange, avoid it and also avoid one with a texture that is way too clumpy, for it could be an indication if it's not good quality or gone bad.

7. Where to buy mascara

When it comes to mascara try to go for a trusted well known brand so that you can ensure your eye's safety as much as you can. Always remember that you are applying this product so close to the eyes, so you have to pick a good trusted product.

Note: Make sure to remove the mascara with a makeup remover at the end of the day so that your eyelashes don't fall out. Also, remember to change your mascara every 5 months to avoid infections and bacteria on the mascara brush.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nikki_makeup