How to Pick the Right Foundation for Combination Skin and Tips to Try

We previously discussed how to pick the right foundation for oily and dry skin types, but if you have a combination skin then you might need to have a strategic plan while making your choice. Having some parts of your face oily while other parts are dry is definitely tricky, but not impossible. Let's take about some makeup tips for combination skin and how to choose the right foundation for combination skin.

How to Pick the Right Foundation for Oily Skin and Hacks You Need to Try

Foundation problems for people with combination skin:

1. The main issue here is that some areas are oily and some are dry, therefore a foundation and base makeup might deal differently with these 2 different areas.

7 Tips to Help You Find the Best Mascara for You

2. Usually the oily parts are around t-zone and the cheeks and chin are the more dry or normal parts. And so when you have combination skin, the biggest concern is managing the oil production of your t-zone without irritating or drying out your cheeks and chin.

8 Beauty Secrets and Tips You Have to See From the 2021 Golden Globes

How to pick the right foundation for combination skin:

1. You might want to go for a foundation that is water-based or oil-free.

How to Pick the Right Foundation for Dry Skin and Fix Dry Patches

2. Also light reflecting finishes would be nice, as well as powder foundations.

3. The trick is trying to find something that is not too drying nor too oily. So avoid foundations that are too matte so they don't cling on to dry patches and look for something long lasting and flawless to minimize oil production and transfer.

12 Makeup Tips for Your 20s and 30s and the Products to Try Out

Best foundations for combination skin:

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15

This one is a great powder foundation. We included it for those for oily skin but it is also for people of all skin types, including combination. It looks natural and is medium coverage. The powder formula could help with oil control, but the formula is also supposed to be non drying.

Five Steps to Prepare Your Skin for a Flawless Makeup Look

This is a soft and lightweight foundation with a technology that is meant to adapt to the skin throughout the day and so it's supposed to help the skin from being affected by sweat and oils in the skin. It's also long wearing with medium coverage.





3 Makeup Artists Give Us Their Top Tips for Glowy Celebrity Skin

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

This has been loved by so many people for so long, especially for oily and combination skin. It's long lasting, matte, easy to blend and waterproof.

Dior BACKSTAGE Face & Body Foundation

This is also waterproof and sweat-proof, but not too heavy according to reviews. From seeing some reviews it was obvious that people with combination skin love this foundation. It's long-lasting and the coverage can be buildable according too your preference.

Also Nancy from our Fustany Team reviewed the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation which she loved for her combination skin. Check out here review here.

6 Different Tutorials Showing You How to Make Fake Freckles

How to apply foundation for combination skin and makeup tips for combination skin:

1. Make sure you're exfoliating once a week to get rid of any dry patches and dead skin.

2. To create more balance across your skin, try to stay consistent with your skincare routine, at least moisturizing and cleansing twice a day. Also, you can try to cleanse and exfoliate right before before applying your moisturizer, primer and foundation.

3. You can also use a very gentle toner or micellar water on a cotton pad, while prepping your skin for makeup, just to make sure the skin is clear of any buildup and excess oil.

4. Of course moisturizing is essential, it can really help with how your base ends up looking. If you're concerned about it looking too oily, go for a lighter moisturizer.

5. You can also use an oil free or mattifying primer on the oily parts or t-zone.

6. Then use a hydrating primer on the areas where you struggle with dryness.

7. If you're willing to put even more effort and go the extra mile, you can use this trick above with foundation as well. Concentrate a more hydrating foundation on the dry areas and use the oil-free or mattifying one on the oily sections. Just make sure you blend them into the skin and into each other seamlessly.

The 17 Best Setting Powders to Perfect and Set Your Makeup

Main Image Credits: Instagram @rawdis