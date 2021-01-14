2
Christmas 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup how to do glitter eyeliner mainimage

| by Dalia Hosny

How to Wear Glitter Eyeliner: 6 Different Looks to Try and What to Buy

Go a little wild and creative and opt for some sparkle on the eyes. Give your eyes some attention and glamour with glitter eyeliner. Makeup looks with glitter on the eyes really highlight the beauty of eyes and can take a makeup look to another level. There are so many glitter eyeliner looks you can try. You can try a cat eye look or layer the glitter eyeliner on your usual black eyeliner. If you're not comfortable with big statements you can tone down the rest of your makeup and outfit and let the eyes be the main focal point. Today we're showing you the different looks you can try, some glitter eyeliner tutorials to help you out and some of the best glitter eyeliners to try out. 

12 Makeup Tips Every Teenager Would Want to Know and Products to Try

Note: When using glitter, make sure you're only using glitter makeup that's intended as 'makeup' and is safe to use around the eyes. Don't just use any glitter you find, so it doesn't scratch and harm your eyes.

Five Basic Eyeliner Styles Every Woman Should Know

Glitter eyeliner makeup look ideas

Simple glitter eyeliner 

glitter eyeliner looks

Image Credits: Instagram @alyssainthecity

This is the simplest look you can do. Just trace the liquid liner along your lash line, creating a thin line of sparkle. 

Glitter winged eyeliner

glitter eyeliner looks

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

If you want a bit more drama to your look and a thick winged liner is you go to, then apply you glitter liner winged, just as you would with you regular black liner. 

12 Types of Makeup Brushes and Their Uses

Thin winged glitter eyeliner

glitter eyeliner looks

Image Credits: Courtesy Via InStyle

This is another winged liner look you can try, this is just thinner and will give a hint of sparkle on the lid. You can also add some definition and contrast by lining your bottom lash line as well. 

Defining glitter eyeliner look

glitter eyeliner looks

Image Credits: Via Pinterest 

This is such a cool sexy look, where the glitter liner is used to brighten the look and the eyes, while intensifying the black line as well. Apply you black feline liner and then go along the bottom or top with your glitter liner of choice. 

Graphic winged glitter eyeliner

glitter eyeliner looks

10 Trendy Lipstick Colors You Should Be Wearing This Winter

This a more graphic look that plays on intense contrast and is more playful and daring. Apply you winged black liner and then trace it's outer outline with your glitter liner. 

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Under eye glitter eye makeup

glitter eyeliner looks

Image Credits: Via Vogue España

You can also do something completely different and add glitter to you bottom lashes, a look we've all come to love after watching Euphoria. You can actually do this with glitter eyeshadow. 

How to do glitter eyeliner


Simple glitter winged eyeliner

This is a simple basic look that you can go for with any of the liquid eyeliners below. It would be safe to start here and then start experimenting more any more with looks like the upcoming one.

Defining glitter winged eyeliner

Here you can go above your basic black liner with glitter to define it and add a  touch of sophisticated sparkle. Check out how...

3 Makeup Artists Give Us Their Top Tips for Glowy Celebrity Skin


Best glitter eyeliners

Sephora Collection Glitter Eyeliner

best glitter eyeliner

Marc Jacobs Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eyeliner

     glitter eyeliner pencil

6 Different Tutorials Showing You How to Make Fake Freckles

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

best glitter eyeliner

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art

glitter eyeliner drugstore

Main Image Credits: Instagram @walker_ash


Although beauty comes from within, you don't want to miss our Makeup section with tips and tricks that every woman should know about.




You might also like




Tags: Makeup  Eye makeup  Eyes  Eyeliner  Eye shadow  Christmas  Holiday season  Makeup products  Makeup trends  Makeup essentials  Makeup steps  Makeup tips   Beauty products  Best makeup products  Drugstore products  Makeup looks  Makeup tutorial  Tutorial 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑