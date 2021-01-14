How to Wear Glitter Eyeliner: 6 Different Looks to Try and What to Buy

Go a little wild and creative and opt for some sparkle on the eyes. Give your eyes some attention and glamour with glitter eyeliner. Makeup looks with glitter on the eyes really highlight the beauty of eyes and can take a makeup look to another level. There are so many glitter eyeliner looks you can try. You can try a cat eye look or layer the glitter eyeliner on your usual black eyeliner. If you're not comfortable with big statements you can tone down the rest of your makeup and outfit and let the eyes be the main focal point. Today we're showing you the different looks you can try, some glitter eyeliner tutorials to help you out and some of the best glitter eyeliners to try out.

Note: When using glitter, make sure you're only using glitter makeup that's intended as 'makeup' and is safe to use around the eyes. Don't just use any glitter you find, so it doesn't scratch and harm your eyes.

Glitter eyeliner makeup look ideas

Simple glitter eyeliner

Image Credits: Instagram @alyssainthecity

This is the simplest look you can do. Just trace the liquid liner along your lash line, creating a thin line of sparkle.

Glitter winged eyeliner

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

If you want a bit more drama to your look and a thick winged liner is you go to, then apply you glitter liner winged, just as you would with you regular black liner.

Thin winged glitter eyeliner

Image Credits: Courtesy Via InStyle

This is another winged liner look you can try, this is just thinner and will give a hint of sparkle on the lid. You can also add some definition and contrast by lining your bottom lash line as well.

Defining glitter eyeliner look

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

This is such a cool sexy look, where the glitter liner is used to brighten the look and the eyes, while intensifying the black line as well. Apply you black feline liner and then go along the bottom or top with your glitter liner of choice.

Graphic winged glitter eyeliner

This a more graphic look that plays on intense contrast and is more playful and daring. Apply you winged black liner and then trace it's outer outline with your glitter liner.

Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Under eye glitter eye makeup

Image Credits: Via Vogue España

You can also do something completely different and add glitter to you bottom lashes, a look we've all come to love after watching Euphoria. You can actually do this with glitter eyeshadow.

How to do glitter eyeliner





Simple glitter winged eyeliner

This is a simple basic look that you can go for with any of the liquid eyeliners below. It would be safe to start here and then start experimenting more any more with looks like the upcoming one.

Defining glitter winged eyeliner

Here you can go above your basic black liner with glitter to define it and add a touch of sophisticated sparkle. Check out how...

Best glitter eyeliners

Sephora Collection Glitter Eyeliner

Marc Jacobs Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eyeliner

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art

Main Image Credits: Instagram @walker_ash