Nude lipstick is ideal for an everyday look or if you want to wear make-up that is subtle. Finding the ideal nude lipstick, on the other hand, can be difficult. You'd think it'd be simple, but believe me, it's not. If you go a shade darker, you may find yourself trying to make brown lipstick work, and not in a cool '90s way. If you decide to go a shade brighter, you'll end up looking like you're in a zombie apocalypse. The perfect nude, on the other hand, will bring life to your skin, add sparkle to your eyes, and go with everything. So, based on your skin tone, here's the nude lipstick you should buy.

If You Have a Light to Fair Skin Tone:





For fair-skinned ladies, a peachy neutral shade close to your natural lip color will highlight the warm tones in your skin and brighten your entire face. I know it can be difficult to choose the right shade because the wrong one can completely change your appearance. If you're a redhead who isn't sure what lipstick colors to wear, follow the same rule as those with light to fair skin tones.

If You Have a Tan to Olive Skin Tone:





If you have olive skin, look for a pink-coral nude to bring out your golden glow. Gurl, it's best to avoid tawny nude; it won't look good with your skin tone and will look muddy with olive tones. A pink shade will also be ideal for you because it will highlight your rosy cheeks.

If You Have Medium Skin Tone:









For a medium skin tone, you want something to complement your natural brown tones, which is why a dusty-rose nude lipstick is ideal. If you want to step up your lipstick game, choose a matte formula. Pinks will look great on you, just like they do on olive skin.

If You Have Medium Dark Skin Tone:









Medium-dark skin tone ladies, gather around because I'm about to decode the lipstick mystery. It's that simple: choose a warm nude tone that's two or three shades darker than your natural lip color. If you want to lighten your naturally dark pigmented lips, another option is to use a nude lipstick with a touch of orange in it, which will magically cancel out the dark pigments.

If You Have a Dark Skin Tone:









This is an important tip for ladies with dark skin: avoid pink or frosty shades. I know they're pretty, but they don't go with your skin tone. Instead, choose a richly pigmented formula in golden-brown tones to highlight the natural warmth of your skin tone.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ash_kholm