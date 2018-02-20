Rihanna's Makeup Looks Are So Beautiful, You'll Want to Try Them All!

Rihanna is now the queen of makeup products! And that's because of her hit beauty products line, "Fenty Beauty" that succeeded as soon as she launched it.

Rihanna has been an inspiring beauty icon, even before she launched her own makeup brand; women always loved and looked up to her makeup looks, especially the lipstick colors she chose for her unique heart-shaped lips. Also, the makeup looks she always chooses to wear on red carpets and to photoshoots always spark conversations and admiration. So, here are my all-time favorite Rihanna makeup looks.



1. Rihanna let her 'Fenty Beauty' universal red lipstick be the main focus of this makeup look.

2. Would you match your eyeshadow with your outfit the way Rihanna did? Icy blue eyeshadow is trending anyway, so, why not give it a try?

3. How "no makeup makeup" looks are supposed to be!

4. This 80's inspired makeup look is perfect for a fun girl's night out.

5. Silver eyeshadow is one of the things I like to wear with plum lipstick, but I love how Rihanna wore it with nude lips.